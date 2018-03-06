Ann Arbor DDA seeks public feedback in series of meetings March 19-22

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority is holding a series of events later this month to get the public's input on upcoming street design projects.

The projects, part of the DDA's People Friendly Streets initiative, aim to make downtown more comfortable and safe for all users, including pedestrians, cyclists, drivers and those who use public transit.

Through the Discovery Workshops, the community will be able to learn more about pedestrian amenities along Huron, restoring First and Ashley to a two-way street and adding protected bike lanes, and adding an east-west protected bike lane on William.



"These projects are intended to reflect the values of Ann Arbor," Amber Miller, capital projects manager at the DDA, said in a press release. "We’ve heard for many years now that people want safer, more comfortable streets for all. We are excited to share these projects with residents, employees, business owners and others and hear what they have to say."

Along with presentations, two of the public events will include interactive Open Design Studio Workshops, in which the public can see the design team working in real time.

According to the DDA, "The feedback from the workshops will be used to shape the ultimate design of these projects."



Meeting schedule

Monday, March 19

Presentation and Open House

DDA Office, 150 S. Fifth, Suite 301

6-8 p.m.

"A 45-minute presentation with an overview of the scope of the projects followed by and open discussion and the opportunity to talk with the design team."

Tuesday, March 20

Open Design Studio

DDA Office, 150 S. Fifth, Suite 301

1-5 p.m.

"Stop by anytime to review the projects, provide feedback and talk with the design team."

Wednesday, March 21

Open Design Studio

Ann Arbor District Library, 343 S. Fifth, Multipurpose Room

9-11 a.m.

"Stop by anytime to review the projects, provide feedback and talk with the design team."

Thursday, March 22

Presentation and Open House with feedback stations

Ann Arbor District Library, 343 S. Fifth, Multipurpose Room

6-8 p.m.

"A 45-minute presentation with an overview of the scope of the projects and a summary of the week’s activities. There will be opportunities to provide feedback and to talk with the design team."

If you cannot attend a public meeting but would like to provide feedback, contact Amber Miller at amiller@a2dda.org.



About the Downtown Development Authority



"The mission of the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority is to undertake public improvements that have the greatest impact in strengthening the downtown area and attracting new private investments."

To learn more about the Ann Arbor DDA, visit its website.

About People-Friendly Streets



"People-Friendly Streets is a vision for creating streets in downtown Ann Arbor that are designed to be comfortable and safe for all users. This vision reflects the mission and values of Ann Arbor and has been part of the Ann Arbor DDA’s vision for decades."

To learn more about the DDA’s People-Friendly Street initiative, visit peoplefriendlystreets.org.

