Ann Arbor District Library to host royal wedding viewing party Saturday

ANN ARBOR - Let's face it, who really wants to wake up at 4:30 a.m. to watch the royal wedding live on Saturday?

For those who'd rather snooze (after all, it'll be the weekend), the Ann Arbor District Library Downtown Branch at 343 S. 5th Ave. is hosting a viewing party at a much more agreeable time: 1 p.m.

The viewing will be held in the 4th Floor Meeting Room and is intended for audiences age 12 and up.

"Come watch the preparations, the wedding, and the balcony wave at AADL with English tea and wedding cake! Dish on the wedding dress and the sure-to-be-noteworthy hats and clothes worn by the attendees.

"If style is your thing, dress in your best royal-inspired attire and enter our Costume Contest! We'll have prizes for the best costumes and wedding favors for all!" - AADL

So bring out your fascinators and have a happy viewing!

