Ann Arbor District Library's Taste & Tell series to launch with whiskey-themed event at MASH

ANN ARBOR - The creator of the wildly popular Smell & Tell series at the Ann Arbor District Library is launching a new delectable Taste & Tell series on June 27 with a whiskey tasting at MASH Bar on 211 E. Washington.

The event is for adults 21 and over.

Join Michelle Krell Kydd, a flavor and fragrance expert, in evaluating and tasting various whiskeys from 7 to 9 p.m. While the lecture is free, participants who wish to taste will have to purchase a whiskey flight for a nominal fee.

Learn how to tell the difference between single malt, grain, single pot still and blended whiskey varieties by employing the three senses of perceiving flavor: smell, taste and mouthfeel.

Upcoming events:

About Taste & Tell

Taste & Tell is a new series of delectable programming sponsored by the Ann Arbor District Library. Additional Taste & Tell events will take place at local Ann Arbor eating and drinking establishments. Stay tuned. Edutainment never tasted so good.

