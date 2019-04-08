Ann Arbor Earth Day Festival returns April 28

Visitors listen to live music at Ann Arbor Earth Day Festival at Leslie Science & Nature Center on April 22, 2018 (Credit: LSNC)

ANN ARBOR - The annual Ann Arbor Earth Day Festival will be held on Sunday, April 28, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Leslie Science & Nature Center.

The celebration is free and open to the public and features educational activities that are fun for the whole family.

According to LSNC, events include:

All-Species Parade, where children are encouraged to wear a costume celebrating their favorite plant or animal as they parade throughout the site at 2:15 p.m.

A performance by local singer, songwriter, and educator Joe Reilly at 2:45 p.m.

Live animal experiences with Leslie Science & Nature Center's amphibians, reptiles, and birds of prey

Earth Day adult learning presentations, featured in the DTE Energy House

Naturalist-led hikes through Black Pond Woods

Wind energy activities by the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum

Adult and family learning presentations

A member of the Leslie Science & Nature Center staff gives a live animal demonstration at Ann Arbor Earth Day Festival on April 22, 2018 (Credit: LSNC)

See the full schedule of events here.

In the spirit of Earth Day, the event will be zero waste. Recycle Ann Arbor will be on hand to help divert up to 90% of waste from landfills. Guests are asked to bring reusable water bottles and dispose of their waste in the proper receptacles.

Volunteers are needed for this year's event. Tasks include helping with setup, bike corral, parking, face painting, presentation assistants, hands-on demonstrations and more. If interested, complete this form. Have questions? Email volunteer@a2gov.org or call 724-794-6445.

