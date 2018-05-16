Ann Arbor Farmers Market to host Flower Day on May 27

ANN ARBOR - What better way to spend Sunday of Memorial Day weekend than enjoying the great outdoors? Add some food trucks, kids activities, live music and gorgeous flower and plant displays and you have Flower Day.

On May 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Ann Arbor Farmers Market will be featuring growers with a variety of flowers, bulbs, plants, seeds and seedlings to liven up your counters or kick-start your summer garden.

The market is teaming up with the Sunday Artisan Market for Flower Day to make it a family-friendly destination full of fun activities, including:

Live music

Food trucks

Gardening how-to advice from Master Gardeners

Backyard beekeeping tips

Kids activities with Triangle Cooperative Preschool

If that weren't enough, Kerrytown businesses will be hosting flower-themed activities throughout the day, so wander through Kerrytown Shops and around the district to discover all the fun that's in store -- see what we did there?

Activities include:

