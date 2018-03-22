Events

Ann Arbor Film Festival: Almost All Ages family-friendly event returns Saturday

By Meredith Bruckner - Community News Producer

LINK tells the story of two characters connected by their hair (Credit: Robert Löbel)

While the Ann Arbor Film Festival is known for its experimental films intended for mature audiences, each year it partners with the Ann Arbor District Library to put on a fun event for the whole family.

Almost All Ages will be held on at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Michigan Theater Main Auditorium.

Admission is $6 per person.

Kid-friendly short films are shown that span from documentary and narrative to experimental and animated, ranging from three to 10 minutes in length.


(Credit: Julian Gallese)

Here's the full list of shorts:

  • LINK by Robert Löbel
  • Perforation Jubilation by Sean Kenny 
  • Guerilla Toss: The String Game by K8 Howl and Jak Ritger
  • Cococo by Julian Gallese
  • Corridory by Matt Meindl 
  • Lotte that Silhouette Girl by Elizabeth Beecherl and Carla Patullo 
  • Chase by Páraic McGloughlin
  • When Time Moves Faster by Anna Vasof
  • you too by Daniel Schippers
  • The Stream VII by Hiroya Sakurai 

Happy viewing!

