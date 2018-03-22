Ann Arbor Film Festival: Almost All Ages family-friendly event returns Saturday

LINK tells the story of two characters connected by their hair (Credit: Robert Löbel)

While the Ann Arbor Film Festival is known for its experimental films intended for mature audiences, each year it partners with the Ann Arbor District Library to put on a fun event for the whole family.

Almost All Ages will be held on at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Michigan Theater Main Auditorium.

Admission is $6 per person.

Kid-friendly short films are shown that span from documentary and narrative to experimental and animated, ranging from three to 10 minutes in length.



(Credit: Julian Gallese)

Here's the full list of shorts:

LINK by Robert Löbel

Perforation Jubilation by Sean Kenny

Guerilla Toss: The String Game by K8 Howl and Jak Ritger

Cococo by Julian Gallese

Corridory by Matt Meindl

Lotte that Silhouette Girl by Elizabeth Beecherl and Carla Patullo

Chase by Páraic McGloughlin

When Time Moves Faster by Anna Vasof

you too by Daniel Schippers

The Stream VII by Hiroya Sakurai

Happy viewing!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.