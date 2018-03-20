Ann Arbor Film Festival Day One: What you need to know

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Film Festival begins its cinematic journey on Tuesday and with it comes several treats that you might not be aware of, if you're only paying attention to the film list. We thought it might be fun to give you the rundown of the opening night festivities, in case being social and debating what you've just seen with fellow cinephiles sounds like fun. We're excited too.

Off the Screen!

3-5 p.m. | Reception

North Quad exhibitions featuring work by Peter Rose and Lily Baldwin, and select University of Michigan student reels.

Fundraiser

5:30-7 p.m. | Sava’s

Come for light appetizers and select cocktails. After the fundraiser, join the opening night party in the Michigan Theater grand foyer. Reserved seating is provided for the 8:15 p.m. screening of Films in Competition 1.

Opening Night Party

6:30-8 p.m. | Michigan Theater grand foyer

Kick off the festival with cocktails and food from Arbor Brewing Company, Beam Suntory, Bona Sera, Bigalora, Cafe Zola, El Harissa, Logan, Tavolina, TeaHaus, Unity Vibration and White Lotus Farms. Open bar and live DJ set by Jeremy Wheeler. Admission includes the Films in Competition 1 screening.

Films in Competition 1

8:15 p.m. | Michigan Theater main auditorium

Recent experimental, documentary and animated films: "Sky Room" (Marianna Milhorat), "165708" (Josephine Massarella), "ISLAND" (Max Mörtl, Robert Löbel), "Ayesha" (Yanyu Dong), "Casino" (Steven Woloshen), "Katagami" (Michael Lyons), "Catastrophe & Convenience" (Tommy Becker), "Extrapolate" (Johan Rijpma), "Rhythm of Being" (Giada Ghiringhelli), "The Trigger of the Cone" (Niyaz Saghari), "Down Escalation" (Shunsaku Hayashi)

Afterparty

10 p.m. – midnight | HopCat | Free

'Nuff said.

Interested in learning more about the festival? Be sure to visit the Ann Arbor District Library's AAFF archive, where you can browse past programs and photographs, flyers and posters or listen to interviews from previous seasons and read historical newspaper articles from the Ann Arbor News and the Ann Arbor Sun. You can also check out several films that have screened at the AAFF.

Learn more about the AAFF by visiting aafilmfest.org.

