Ann Arbor Film Festival Day Two: 'Blade Runner 2049' visual effects supervisor John Nelson; more

ANN ARBOR - One of our favorite movies last year was "Blade Runner 2049," a visual spectacle that managed to improve upon the 1982 film's themes and questions about what it means to be human. There is so much about that film that works, from the brilliant direction by Denis Villeneuve, the gorgeous cinematography by Roger Deakins and the visual effects by John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover and Gerd Nefzer.

Nelson is presenting an illustrated lecture as part of this year's Ann Arbor Film Festival. According to the AAFF, the Academy Award-winning visual effects supervisor will show how he and his team created some of the 1,190 visual effects shots for "Blade Runner 2049." Using before-and-after photos, he’ll detail the visual effects production process from design to principal photography to post-production. This event makes our pick for your one "must-see" event (if you can only make one) for day two of the festival and takes place at 5 p.m. in the Michigan Theater auditorium.

Curious about what's in store for the rest of day two? Here are more highlights:

Feature in Competition: "Honane"

Michigan Theater Screening Room

5:15 p.m.

Special Program: "Reality's Invisible"

Michigan Theater Screening Room

7:15 p.m.

Films in Competition 2

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

7:30 p.m.

Recent, experimental, documentary and animated films

Special Program: "Memories of Desintegration: Ibero-American Experimental Film"

Michigan Theater Screening Room

9:15 p.m.

Films in Competition 3

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

9:30 p.m.

Recent, experimental, documentary and animated films

Details about the festival, including film summaries and the full schedule, visit aafilmfest.org.

Be sure to check out Meredith's essential guide to the festival, as well as her preview of "The Big House"(which A4 is sponsoring). Stay tuned for more updates throughout the week.

Interested in learning more about the festival? Be sure to visit the Ann Arbor District Library's AAFF archive, where you can browse past programs and photographs, flyers and posters or listen to interviews from previous seasons and read historical newspaper articles from the Ann Arbor News and the Ann Arbor Sun. You can also check out several films that have screened at the AAFF.

