Ann Arbor Film Festival feature film 'The Big House' explores iconic U-M stadium

ANN ARBOR - While many feature films at the Ann Arbor Film Festival are highly anticipated, one film in particular is sure to resonate with locals.

"The Big House" was filmed in Ann Arbor by 14 University of Michigan film students as part of a teaching exercise by U-M professors Terri Sarris and Abé Markus Nornes, in collaboration with visiting filmmaker Kazuhiro Soda.

The students were tasked with capturing everything they could inside and outside the stadium walls, including what it takes to host more than 100,000 people on game days.

The result? A fascinating glimpse at the diverse population that descends upon the largest stadium in America to unite over their love for Michigan football.

Filmed in the weeks leading up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the directors felt the fans reflected American society, which made the film more about identity, politics and national tension than about football.

See the film at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 24 at the Michigan Theater Main Auditorium.

