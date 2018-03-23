Ann Arbor Film Festival: 'Lotte that Silhouette Girl' to screen Saturday at 11 a.m.

ANN ARBOR - There are still two days of the Ann Arbor Film Festival left to enjoy, and if you happen to be in the city on Saturday morning, you're in for a real treat. "Lotte that Silhouette Girl," directed by Elizabeth Beecherl and Carla Patullo, will screen at the Michigan Theater as part of the festival at 11 a.m. The film tells the tale of one of animations’ biggest influencers, Lotte Reiniger. Despite her monumental innovations in creating the first feature-length animation and inventing the multiplane camera, she remains a footnote in the history of film. This short documentary seeks to change that.

Lotte that Silhouette Girl (2018) - Official Trailer from Trick Studio on Vimeo.

"This is our first time at the Ann Arbor Film Festival," Patullo, who also served as composer of the film, wrote in an email.

"We've been watching films non-stop since we arrived, and we are really happy to be included with these other fantastic filmmakers. But mostly we're excited to share Lotte Reiniger's story with everyone that we can, especially the kids. She made absolutely gorgeous fairy tale films, and in our film, we have told her story as its own new fairy tale. One with love, cruelty, sadness, dreams and music. Music plays a big role in the film, and it helps narrate the story, weaving between Lotte's voice as she tells her tale from spliced together archival audio."

Side-by-side images of Lotte Reiniger working at the multiplane camera that she invented in 1923, next to Beecherl and Patullo working on the one they built last year to make their film about her. (Credit: Trick Studio)

To learn more about "Lotte that Silhouette Girl," visit lotte-movie.com. For details about the festival, including film summaries and the full schedule, visit aafilmfest.org.

About Lotte Reiniger

Lotte Reiniger was a groundbreaking inventor and innovator. Her unique methods of storytelling and visual style inspired many, including modern-day filmmakers Henry Selick, Anthony Lucas and Trick Studio. Her 1926 film, "The Adventures Of Prince Achmed," was the first-ever feature-length animation. She also invented the multiplane camera, allowing her to create a sense of depth in her films. This invention changed the world of animation and its ability to tell stories as effectively as live-action films.

