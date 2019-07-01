Ann Arbor Film Festival opens call for entries for 2020 season

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Film Festival opened its call for entries Monday for its upcoming 58th annual festival.

The call marks the beginning of festival planning and will be open through Sept. 30. Early submissions will be accepted throughout July, regular submissions in August and late entries in September.

The dates for the upcoming festival are March 24-29, 2020.

"If the festival has learned anything in its 58 years, it is to stay curious about whatever may come its way. This includes not only the wonderful films that are submitted each year, but also the tools that are used to review each submission." - Ann Arbor Film Festival

This year, the AAFF has partnered with submissions platform FilmFreeway. According to its website, "More than 800,000 filmmakers, writers, and artists use FilmFreeway to submit to over 8,000 of the world’s best film festivals and contests (including 80+ Oscar and BAFTA qualifying festivals)."

Filmmakers may also submit their work through the festival website directly, using the Festivant platform, which was developed by Ann Arbor-based InfoReady. Now that submissions are open, jurors will soon begin to review the films via Festivant.

For more information, visit www.aafilmfest.org.

