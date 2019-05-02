Ann Arbor Film Festival to launch new monthly film series May 8

ANN ARBOR - A new monthly movie series "Ann Arbor Film Festival Presents" will launch on May 8 at the State Theatre.

Films from the 57th festival will be screened at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evenings once a month through October.

Detroit-based filmmaker Nicole Macdonald's "Last Days of Chinatown" will be the first film in the series. According to AAFF, "The film explores the repercussions for longtime local residents when the largest sports development in the country takes over Detroit." Following the screening, Macdonald and Detroit News reporter Louis Aguilar will be interviewed by senior producer Bill Kubota of Detroit Public TV.

The series is free for AAFF members and gold card members of Michigan Theater.

The series is free for AAFF members and gold card members of Michigan Theater.

Here is the full 2019 series schedule:



May 8: Last Days of Chinatown

June 5: How We Live -- Messages to the Family

July 10: My Friend the Polish Girl

August 7: Nothing or Everything

Sept. 11: <3

Oct. 9: Two A.M.



