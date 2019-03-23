Ann Arbor Film Festival voted No. 1 film festival in North America

ANN ARBOR - The votes are in and the Ann Arbor Film Festival was voted North America's No. 1 Best Film Festival in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest.

The Ann Arbor Film Festival is the oldest experimental and avant-garde film festival in North America and is having its 57th anniversary this year.

Here are the top 10 film festivals announced on 10Best:



1. Ann Arbor Film Festival

2. Atlanta Film Festival

3. Chicago International Film Festival

4. American Black Film Festival

5. Toronto International Film Festival

6. Chelsea Film Festival

7. Seattle International Film Festival

8. Sonoma International Film Festival

9. True/False Film Fest

10. Tribeca Film Festival

"We are a film festival for the people – a tiny little mom-and-pop shop – and we could not do this without the support of so many community members, not just here in Ann Arbor, but folks from around the world who help us with everything from reviewing entries to supporting us with cash and other contributions, and who look forward to attending every year," said festival director Leslie Raymond in a statement.



"More than anything, the honor reflects back on the community that makes the festival possible," Raymond added. "The collective values around the festival make it a one-of-a-kind haven for filmmakers worldwide. We hear from filmmakers every year that there is no other festival like this one – that the community here goes above and beyond."

Editors from USA TODAY, 10Best.com and expert contributors nominated 19 film festivals for the contest. Every day for a month, members of the public were able to vote online.

