Ann Arbor Folk Festival announces 2019 lineup

ANN ARBOR - The Ark has announced the lineup for the 42nd annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival.

The fundraiser returns to Hill Auditorium on Jan. 25 and 26 for two nights of dynamic folk music. Performances begin at 6:30 p.m.

Each night, well-known headliners and up-and-coming artists from across the country perform.

Friday, Jan. 25:

Brandi Carlile - headliner

Gregory Alan Isakov

Haley Heynderickx

Sam Lewis

Parsonsfield

Michigan Rattlers

Brandi Carlile is a longtime friend of The Ark. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter played at the folk festival in 2015 and returns to folk fest off her hit 2018 album, By the Way, I Forgive You. Singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov is known for his songwriting and unique indie-folk musical style. Just this month he released his newest album, Evening Machines. Haley Heynderickx opened for Ani DiFranco at this year's Ann Arbor Summer Festival and returned in July to perform solo at The Ark. Parsonsfield, Sam Lewis and Michigan Rattlers round out night one.

Saturday, Jan. 26:

Rufus Wainwright - headliner

I'm With Her

Pokey LaFarge

AHI

The RFD Boys

Rufus Wainwright is a singer-songwriter and composer, whose music has been featured on the silver screen and the stage. He has won two Juno Awards and has been nominated for BRIT and Grammy Awards. Wainwright's association with The Ark spans decades, as does I'm With Her, made up of members Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O'Donovan. Pokey LaFarge, AHI and The RFD Boys round out night two.

Peter Mulvey is the emcee for both evenings.

An additional artist is set to be announced for Saturday night and the program is subject to change.

Tickets:

Member Pre-Sale: From Nov. 1-14, tickets are on sale to Ark annual members by mail only for $60 for one night or $110 for both nights.

From Nov. 1-14, tickets are on sale to Ark annual members by mail only for $60 for one night or $110 for both nights. Gold Circle and Platinum Circle tickets: The best seats in the house go on sale on Nov. 1 until they sell out. Tickets can be ordered by mail or by calling The Ark office at 734-761-1800. Golden Circle tickets are $100 for one night and $180 for both nights. Platinum Circle tickets are $200 for one night and $360 for both nights. These tickets include a tax-deductible donation to The Ark. Backstage passes and an invitation to the Saturday pre-glow party are included with the Platinum Circle tickets.

The best seats in the house go on sale on Nov. 1 until they sell out. Tickets can be ordered by mail or by calling The Ark office at 734-761-1800. Golden Circle tickets are $100 for one night and $180 for both nights. Platinum Circle tickets are $200 for one night and $360 for both nights. These tickets include a tax-deductible donation to The Ark. Backstage passes and an invitation to the Saturday pre-glow party are included with the Platinum Circle tickets. Benefactor Circle Tickets: Benefactors of The Ark "receive all the benefits of Platinum Circle ticket holders and enjoy personalized seat selection and more."

Benefactors of The Ark "receive all the benefits of Platinum Circle ticket holders and enjoy personalized seat selection and more." Student Pre-Sale: Students can purchase tickets in advance from Nov. 5-10 through MUTO at the Michigan League Underground. Student tickets range from $42.50-$100 for a single night and $75-$180 for both nights.

Students can purchase tickets in advance from Nov. 5-10 through MUTO at the Michigan League Underground. Student tickets range from $42.50-$100 for a single night and $75-$180 for both nights. Public Sale: Tickets for the general public will begin on Nov. 30. They may be purchased online at www.theark.org, at the Art box office, in person at MUTO at the Michigan League Underground or by phone at 734-763-TKTS. Tickets for the general public are $42.50 and $60 for one night and $75 and $110 for both nights.

Office address: 117 N First Street, Ste. 40

Venue address: 316 South Main Street

About The Ark

Considered one of the top music clubs in the world, The Ark is renowned for the quality and breadth of its programming. The Ark is an intimate 400-seat club presenting performers who fall into the wide-ranging genres of folk and roots music. The Ark, now in its 53rd year, is a non-profit organization dedicated to the enrichment of the human spirit through the presentation, preservation and encouragement of folk, roots and ethnic music and related arts. The Ark provides a welcoming atmosphere for all people to listen to, learn about, perform and share music. Visit theark.org for more information.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.