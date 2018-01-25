Ann Arbor Folk Festival: Favorite moments from The Ark staff

ANN ARBOR - If you live in Ann Arbor, chances are good that at least some part of you looks forward to the Folk Festival every year. While we're no strangers to the festival, we're quite excited to have the opportunity to cover it this year, so we're bringing you daily content about not only this year's lineup, but some past festival fun as well.

We reached out to the staff of The Ark, the organization responsible for bringing together all of the amazing talent each and every year, to get their thoughts on some favorite moments over the years. As with anything we post, we also want to hear from you. If you've attended at least once, are there specific things that stand out? Have you gone several times? Was there a favorite musician you had the opportunity to see perform? Any and all answers related to the Folk Festival are welcome. Feel free to comment below, or on social media as well.

To get you started, here are The Ark's favorite Folk Festival moments:

1. Brother Joscephus and the Love Revolution charm the audience

(Credit: Andrew Rogers)

In a fun, surprising move, Brother Joscephus and the Love Revolution enter from the back of Hill Auditorium and play up through the aisles bringing the audience back from intermission before finally assembling on stage for their set.

2. Glen Hansard aca-nails it

(Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Glen Hansard steps out in front of the mic and sings Van Morrison a capella and unamplified, and it carries to the rafters.

3. Glen Campbell perseveres through illness

(Credit: Andrew Rogers)

Glen Campbell, suffering from Alzheimer’s but with his son and daughter at his side, sings and plays just as brilliantly as ever.

4. Pete Seeger's inspired choir

(Credit: Andrew Rogers)

Pete Seeger leads a packed Hill Auditorium in “Amazing Grace” and it is easily the most amazing and moving choir you can imagine.

5. Hoots and Hellmouth save the day

(Credit: Wikipedia)

Doc Watson gets stranded by an ice storm in the South and cannot make it to Ann Arbor to perform. Hoots and Hellmouth, who are on Friday night's bill, offer to stick around and perform for Saturday’s audience, too. They are easily the stand-out hit that Saturday night and have been a favorite of Ark audiences ever since.

6. Kate McGarrigle's family reunion

(Credit: Andrew Rogers)

Longtime Ark friend Kate McGarrigle makes a surprise guest appearance and joins her son Rufus Wainwright (the Friday night headliner of that year) and daughter Martha Wainwright on stage for several songs.

7. Dr. Ralph Stanley's legacy

(Credit: Andrew Rogers)

Dr. Ralph Stanley brings his grandson out on stage and introduces the next generation of music to come out of their family.

If you could pick one or several favorite moments from the Folk Festival over the years, what would they be? Were you present for any of the standouts above? Let us know in the comments below.

For more details about the Ann Arbor Folk Festival and to purchase tickets, click here. For a full list of The Ark's upcoming shows, visit http://theark.org.

