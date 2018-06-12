Ann Arbor health food restaurant PoCai to host grand opening celebration on Friday

ANN ARBOR - PoCai, a new healthy fast casual concept, will celebrate its grand opening on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. before its official opening on Monday. Chef Frank Fejeran of Ricewood BBQ, as well as Ma Lou’s, will be creating unique poke bowls, açaí bowls, toasts and salads.

As a thank you to those who plan on attending, the first 30 customers will receive 20 percent off their meal for the first two weeks PoCai is open. The next 30 customers will receive a free PoCai T-shirt, so guests are encouraged to arrive early.

To learn more about PoCai, visit a2pocai.com, where you can also view their full menu.

