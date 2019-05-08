Ann Arbor holding public reception to meet its police chief candidates

ANN ARBOR - Curious to know who is in the running for the city's next chief of police?

The city of Ann Arbor will host a public reception for members of the public to meet three candidates for the position on May 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Robert Pfannes, who has been fulfilling duties for the vacant position on an interim basis, will retire at the end of the month after serving the city for 21 years.

The public reception will take place in the Ann Arbor Justice Center Lobby. Public candidate interviews with City Council will then be held on May 17 from 9 a.m. to noon in Council chambers on the second floor of Larcom City Hall.

Before the city launched its recruitment efforts, it turned to the community with a series of public meetings and an online and paper survey beginning in December 2018 to get input on what qualities residents would want the new police chief to possess. Later this spring, the city will announce its new chief of police.

Read the following city of Ann Arbor descriptions of the candidates:



Michael Cox has served with the Boston, Massachusetts, Police Department since 1989. He currently is the bureau chief, Bureau of Professional Development superintendent, for the Boston Police Academy, a position he has held since 2018. He previously held the position of deputy superintendent of the Boston Police Department Bureau of Field Services and commander of the operations division. Cox earned a master of business administration from Questrom School of Business – Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts; a master of arts in criminal justice from Curry College, Milton, Massachusetts; and a bachelor of science in business management from Providence College, Providence, Rhode Island.

Jason Forsberg is currently deputy chief of the Ann Arbor Police Department, a position he has held since January 2018. Forsberg previously served with the University of Michigan Police Department for more than 20 years, starting as a police officer, then becoming a detective before advancing to sergeant, lieutenant and, ultimately, captain at the Ann Arbor campus. He transferred to the Dearborn campus in 2016, where he served as deputy chief of police before coming to the AAPD. Forsberg earned a bachelor's degree from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, and is currently pursuing a master of public administration at the University of Michigan – Dearborn.

Bryan Jarrell is currently the chief of police in Prescott Valley, Arizona, a position he has held since November 2013. He started his career with the Southfield, Michigan, Police Department in 1985 where he worked as a police officer/specialist, sergeant in the patrol division, crime prevention and community policing, progressing to lieutenant before becoming deputy police chief for 10 years. Jarrell earned a master's degree in administrative leadership from the University of Oklahoma, and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, with honors, from Eastern Michigan University.

For more information, visit www.a2gov.org/AAPDChiefRecruitment.

