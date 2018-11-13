Ann Arbor holiday pub crawl alert: Santa Con is coming to town

ANN ARBOR - Get ready for festive Santas to take over the downtown area on Dec. 8 for a "day of tomfoolery you'll never forget."

Santa Con is a holiday-inspired pub crawl that encourages partygoers to wear Santa hats or other holiday-themed apparel.

How it works

To participate, you must purchase a ticket. Tickets are $15 for pre-orders and $20 cash at the door.

Tickets include:

Your choice of a Santa hat or holiday swag (while supples last online)

All-access Santa Con lanyard

$3-$4-$5 drink specials from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at all participating locations

Photo booth

Christmas and holiday karaoke

VIP after party at LIVE nightclub starting at 9:30 p.m.

After party at The Circ Bar

Santas must be 21 or older. Buy tickets here.

Participating bars

The Circ Bar

LIVE

Blue Tractor

Beer Grotto

Alley Bar

Pretzel Bell and more

You can register and pick up your lanyard at the following locations from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.:

The Circ Bar at 210 S. 1st Street (Second Floor)

The Pretzel Bell at 226 S. Main Street

See all specials on the event's Facebook page.

