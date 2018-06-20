Ann Arbor hosting Alzheimer's disease awareness, fundraising activities Thursday

ANN ARBOR - As part of a worldwide initiative, residents in Ann Arbor will be participating in The Longest Day, a day honoring those who are affected by Alzheimer's disease.

Coinciding with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, the event is intended to symbolize the fact that every day feels like the longest day for people living with the disease and their caregivers. June is also Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month.

Seventeen teams in Ann Arbor will be participating in the event to raise funds and awareness for the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S.

Local residents are encouraged to participate in the following area events that are open to the public:

1. Pilates in the Park at Burns Park from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

2. Car Show at Hillside Terrace from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

3. Book Sale all day at Monroe Public Libraries

4. Open House at the Gilbert’s Residence, 203 S Huron St., Ypsilanti, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5. Barbecue at Atria Park at 12 p.m.

6. Puzzles with AKA Delta Psi Omega Chapter, Villa at Parkridge, Yspilanti, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

An estimated 47 million people live with the disease worldwide, with more than 5 million affected in the U.S. In Michigan, 180,000 people are living with Alzheimer's disease with an estimated 514,000 caregivers, according to the Alzheimer's Association 2018 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report.

