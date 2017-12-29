Ann Arbor parties to ring in the New Year

ANN ARBOR - Still looking for New Year's Eve plans to ring in 2018? We've got you covered.

There is no shortage of events in Ann Arbor, and with many of these parties happening downtown, you might even be able to hit up a few by the wee hours Monday morning.

Aventura

The popular restaurant will be offering a celebratory menu and drink specials, and will be welcoming walk-in guests until 8:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy live jazz from 8 p.m. - midnight. To reserve a table in advance, click here.



Aventura will be holding a ticketed party from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. starting with a welcoming cocktail, tapas buffet, strolling hors d'oeuvres at 11:30 p.m. and a Cava toast at midnight.

Tickets are $50. To purchase, click here.

Where: 216 E. Washington

Guy Hollerin's Ann Arbor Bar & Grill

10th annual New Year's Eve Blues Bash with George Bedard and the Kingpins

Enjoy a night of blues put on by Guy Hollerin's and 89.1 WEMU.

Door open at 8 p.m.

Guests will enjoy music, dancing, a champagne toast and hors d'ouerve buffet at midnight.

Tickets are $40. To reserve, call 734-769-9800.

Where: 3600 Plymouth Rd.

Ann Arbor Distilling Company

Enjoy a night of "drinks and revelry," according to the event's Facebook page.

4 p.m. - Celebrations begin

9:30 p.m - 12:30 a.m. Live music from The Harrington Brown Duo

No cover fee.

Drinks and food will be available for purchase.

Where: 220 Felch St.

Haymaker Ann Arbor

Enjoy two events in one with an early tapping and a night of trivia.

6 p.m. - Tapping of special Founders CBS brew. First come, first served

8 p.m. - Live all-2017 Sporcle Live Trivia begins. Top team will win $100

Midnight - Champagne toast

No entry fee.



Haymaker will be offering drink specials all night, with $2.18 off all shareable drinks (2018, get it?)

Where: 203 E. Washington

Conor O'Neill's

The beloved Irish pub on Main will be ringing in the New Year with lots of activities:

7 p.m. - Champagne toast (Irish New Year)

Four-course meal

Midnight - Champagne toast and ball drop on Main St.

1 a.m. - Breakfast buffet

Party favors

DJ

Tickets are $70. To make reservations, call 734-665-2968.

Where: 318 S Main St.

Blind Pig

The iconic (and recently saved) music venue will feature several sets of live music to ring in the new year.

9 p.m. - Doors open

Psych bluegrass band Wire in the Wood will start off the evening

Groovy group Chirp will take the stage second

Stormy Chormer will perform a special ball-drop set

DJ Gyp$y will play all night

Tickets are $15. This event is for people 21+ only.

Where: 208 S 1st St.

Necto

Celebrate the New Year at the popular nightclub with a night of music, food, drinks and dancing.

9 p.m. - Doors open

Midnight - Balloon drop

NYE party favors

Catering by Cottage Inn

VIP packages available for adults 21+

Music from DJ Hardy, Nick Donovan, MC Yoda and DJ DigiMark

Ticket info:

At the door:

$30 for adults 21+

$50 for people 18-20

*Some tickets are cheaper online. To purchase, click here.

Where: 516 E Liberty St.



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

University of Michigan Museum of Natural History

Last Night at the Museum Gala & Reception

This event on New Year's Eve marks the culmination of celebrations and a final farewell to the museum -- in style. Adults only.



Includes:

Hors d’oeuvres

Two drink tickets and a cash bar for wine and beer

DJ and dancing

Valet parking

Special “Goodbye Ruthven Building” activities

Memento

Champagne toast at midnight

For more information about the event, click here.

Where: 1109 Geddes Ave.

Read: Last weekend for U-M's Museum of Natural History

Pointless Brewery

Welcome in 2018 with a night of stand-up comedy and brews.

10:30 p.m. - Show begins

Guests will enjoy live music, guest speakers and stand-up from the League of Pointless Improvisers

New Year's Eve countdown will be incorporated into the show

Tickets are $15. To purchase, click here.

Where: 3014 Packard St.

Zingerman's Roadhouse

The west side Southern-inspired joint will be serving up a special menu for NYE and it looks absolutely delicious.

See the full menu here.

Reserve a table here.

Where: 2501 Jackson Ave.

Weber's Ann Arbor

Celebrate at this classic Ann Arbor hotel and restaurant with nearly 400 guests.

Dinner buffet

Dancing in two ballrooms with live music and a DJ

Champagne toast at midnight

Late night pizza buffet

To see the full menu and schedule of events, click here.

Dinner and party package per couple starts at $249

Overnight package per couple starts at $399

To make reservations, call 800-443-3050.

Where: 3050 Jackson Ave.

Know of more New Year's Eve parties in Ann Arbor? Let us know in the comments below.

