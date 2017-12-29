Ann Arbor parties to ring in the New Year

ANN ARBOR - Still looking for New Year's Eve plans to ring in 2018? We've got you covered.
There is no shortage of events in Ann Arbor, and with many of these parties happening downtown, you might even be able to hit up a few by the wee hours Monday morning.
The popular restaurant will be offering a celebratory menu and drink specials, and will be welcoming walk-in guests until 8:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy live jazz from 8 p.m. - midnight. To reserve a table in advance, click here.
Aventura will be holding a ticketed party from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. starting with a welcoming cocktail, tapas buffet, strolling hors d'oeuvres at 11:30 p.m. and a Cava toast at midnight.
Tickets are $50. To purchase, click here.
Where: 216 E. Washington
Guy Hollerin's Ann Arbor Bar & Grill
10th annual New Year's Eve Blues Bash with George Bedard and the Kingpins
Enjoy a night of blues put on by Guy Hollerin's and 89.1 WEMU.
Door open at 8 p.m.
Guests will enjoy music, dancing, a champagne toast and hors d'ouerve buffet at midnight.
Tickets are $40. To reserve, call 734-769-9800.
Where: 3600 Plymouth Rd.
Enjoy a night of "drinks and revelry," according to the event's Facebook page.
- 4 p.m. - Celebrations begin
- 9:30 p.m - 12:30 a.m. Live music from The Harrington Brown Duo
No cover fee.
Drinks and food will be available for purchase.
Where: 220 Felch St.
Enjoy two events in one with an early tapping and a night of trivia.
- 6 p.m. - Tapping of special Founders CBS brew. First come, first served
- 8 p.m. - Live all-2017 Sporcle Live Trivia begins. Top team will win $100
- Midnight - Champagne toast
No entry fee.
Haymaker will be offering drink specials all night, with $2.18 off all shareable drinks (2018, get it?)
Where: 203 E. Washington
The beloved Irish pub on Main will be ringing in the New Year with lots of activities:
- 7 p.m. - Champagne toast (Irish New Year)
- Four-course meal
- Midnight - Champagne toast and ball drop on Main St.
- 1 a.m. - Breakfast buffet
- Party favors
- DJ
Tickets are $70. To make reservations, call 734-665-2968.
Where: 318 S Main St.
The iconic (and recently saved) music venue will feature several sets of live music to ring in the new year.
- 9 p.m. - Doors open
- Psych bluegrass band Wire in the Wood will start off the evening
- Groovy group Chirp will take the stage second
- Stormy Chormer will perform a special ball-drop set
- DJ Gyp$y will play all night
Tickets are $15. This event is for people 21+ only.
Where: 208 S 1st St.
Celebrate the New Year at the popular nightclub with a night of music, food, drinks and dancing.
- 9 p.m. - Doors open
- Midnight - Balloon drop
- NYE party favors
- Catering by Cottage Inn
- VIP packages available for adults 21+
- Music from DJ Hardy, Nick Donovan, MC Yoda and DJ DigiMark
Ticket info:
At the door:
$30 for adults 21+
$50 for people 18-20
*Some tickets are cheaper online. To purchase, click here.
Where: 516 E Liberty St.
(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)
University of Michigan Museum of Natural History
Last Night at the Museum Gala & Reception
This event on New Year's Eve marks the culmination of celebrations and a final farewell to the museum -- in style. Adults only.
Includes:
- Hors d’oeuvres
- Two drink tickets and a cash bar for wine and beer
- DJ and dancing
- Valet parking
- Special “Goodbye Ruthven Building” activities
- Memento
- Champagne toast at midnight
For more information about the event, click here.
Where: 1109 Geddes Ave.
Read: Last weekend for U-M's Museum of Natural History
Welcome in 2018 with a night of stand-up comedy and brews.
- 10:30 p.m. - Show begins
- Guests will enjoy live music, guest speakers and stand-up from the League of Pointless Improvisers
- New Year's Eve countdown will be incorporated into the show
Tickets are $15. To purchase, click here.
Where: 3014 Packard St.
The west side Southern-inspired joint will be serving up a special menu for NYE and it looks absolutely delicious.
See the full menu here.
Reserve a table here.
Where: 2501 Jackson Ave.
Celebrate at this classic Ann Arbor hotel and restaurant with nearly 400 guests.
- Dinner buffet
- Dancing in two ballrooms with live music and a DJ
- Champagne toast at midnight
- Late night pizza buffet
To see the full menu and schedule of events, click here.
Dinner and party package per couple starts at $249
Overnight package per couple starts at $399
To make reservations, call 800-443-3050.
Where: 3050 Jackson Ave.
Know of more New Year's Eve parties in Ann Arbor? Let us know in the comments below.
