Ann Arbor Pharmacy to hold grand opening Jan. 22

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor Pharmacy opened to the public on Nov. 19, 2018, at 2418 E. Stadium Blvd. on the city's southeast side.

Its owner, local resident and pharmacist Ziad Ghamraoui, owns two other pharmacies in the area -- Saline Pharmacy and Little Pharmacy of Milan.

In partnership with the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber, Ghamraoui is planning a grand opening for his newest location on Jan. 22.

Credit: Synecdoche Design

Credit: Synecdoche Design

Credit: Synecdoche Design

Ghamraoui says he opened Ann Arbor Pharmacy because he noticed a lack of high-quality international products in southeast Michigan. His boutique apothecary concept, designed by local architecture studio Synecdoche, features curated products from international brands like Avène, BioDerma, Klorane, Benamôr and more.

Read: Ann Arbor Pharmacy Boutique and Apothecary opening Nov. 19

Besides prescription drugs, his shop features high-quality hair and skincare products, high potency nutritional supplements and vitamins and soaps.

Specialty hair products by Khlorane (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Credit: Synecdoche Design

He prioritizes products that are organic grade, pure, are never tested on animals and have earth-friendly ingredients.



For more information, visit annarborpharmacy.com.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.