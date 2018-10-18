Ann Arbor Pioneer's Theatre Guild to present 'Willy Wonka' in November

ANN ARBOR - Experience the dark, magical classic "Willy Wonka" at Pioneer High School starting Nov. 2.

The 1964 book-turned-hit-movie tells the tale of a group of (mostly) privileged children who won golden tickets to tour the magical factory of eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka (originally played by Gene Wilder).

Chaos ensues when some characters meet grim fates as their greed takes over their judgment. But Charlie Bucket, a child from a poor family, has an entirely different experience in Wonka's wild, majestic world.

The production is directed by Megumi Nakamura, a senior in University of Michigan's Musical Theatre Department, who has aimed to keep the more than 50-year-old story relevant in today's world.

"Willy Wonka's creative team is dedicated to using PTG's amazing talent and resources to build a production that could only be done with this group of artists at this point in time," Nakamura said in a statement.

"With fresh interpretations on the characters and their relationships, PTG's Willy Wonka will remind audiences of the story they know and love, while presenting some fresh and inventive perspective that allows the material to take on new and surprising depth."

The main roles, traditionally played by male actors, are played by female actors Bridget Roberts (Charlie Bucket) and Mia Galbraith (Willy Wonka).

"Playing Willy Wonka is really a dream come true," Galbraith said in a statement. "When the show was announced I immediately knew I would gun for this role that is so structured, yet so free. There is nothing more fun than being able to create a whole person from words on a page."



Performance dates:

Friday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.

Tickets:

Students, seniors and PHS staff: $10

Adults: $15

Tickets go on sale starting Oct. 19 on A2tix.com.

Starting one hour before each performance, tickets will be available at the door.

All performances will be in Schreiber Auditorium.

For more information, visit a2ptguild.org.

