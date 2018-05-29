Ann Arbor police, fire departments Open House returns June 9

Ever wondered what it's like to be a police officer or a firefighter?

Spend the day exploring the Ann Arbor police and fire departments at their fifth annual Open House on June 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is family-friendly and includes fun and educational activities like meeting the police K-9 unit, climbing abroad a fire engine, observing smoke house demonstrations, vehicle extrication and much more.



(Photo: City of Ann Arbor)

Firefighters and police officers will be carrying out the demonstrations and meeting with members of the public.

The event will be held along Fifth Avenue between Ann and Huron streets.

Free popcorn and hot dogs will be provided.

Related reading:

Ann Arbor Fire Department launches real-time online mapping tool

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.