Ann Arbor Roller Derby's first home bout of 2018 scheduled for June 9

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Roller Derby is hosting its first home bout of 2018 on June 9 at 5 p.m. at Buhr Park on Packard. If you've never attended one of these bouts, we can safely say you're missing something truly special. For those who don't know how it works, each home bout consists of two games of flat-track roller derby, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and first whistle at 6 p.m. Presale tickets are $12 and $15 at the door.

This first double header of the year will include Ann Arbor Brawlstars vs. Team Michigan followed by the Ypsilanti Vigilantes vs. Detroit Roller Derby. In other words, it's two great roller derby mash ups for one low price. How can you argue with that?

Never heard of a roller derby? We've got you covered. According to Wikipedia, a roller derby is a contact sport played by two teams of five members roller skating in the same direction around a track. Game play consists of a series of short matchups (“jams”) in which both teams designate a jammer who scores points by lapping members of the opposing team. The teams attempt to hinder the opposing jammer while assisting their own jammer -- in effect, playing both offense and defense simultaneously. Roller derby is played by approximately 1,250 amateur leagues worldwide, nearly half of them outside the United States. This video should also help explain:

The Ann Arbor Derby Dimes (A2D2) is a member-run league of dedicated individuals committed to excellence in sportsmanship, fostering the sport of roller derby, facilitating goodwill and fellowship and inspiring personal growth and development of all roller derby skaters in southeast Michigan.

Learn more about A2D2 by visiting a2derbydimes.org.

