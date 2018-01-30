Ann Arbor's Burns Park Players present 'Kiss Me, Kate' beginning Friday

ANN ARBOR - Starting Friday, people of all ages can see the Burns Park Players perform Cole Porter's "Kiss Me, Kate," a musical comedy based on Shakespeare’s "Taming of the Shrew."

What you may not know about this particular production is that the proceeds will benefit the arts in Ann Arbor Public Schools. "Kiss Me, Kate" includes the 100-plus member cast and crew of the Burns Park Players, whose ages range from 6-year-old first-graders to 98-year-old Fredda Clisham, who is participating in the cast for her 13th show. In keeping with Burns Park Players tradition, students from Burns Park Elementary School will be featured in the cast.

Formed in 1984, the Burns Park Players started out with parents who were looking for a way to to send sixth-graders to camp. Since that first year, the Burns Park Players has turned itself into a family-oriented theater company, and has donated over $275,000 to a variety of arts-related programs in the school district. The players perform a musical every year.

Performances of "Kiss Me, Kate" are Friday, Saturday and Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. All shows are held at the Tappan Middle School Auditorium and tickets are already on sale at

www.showtix4u.com. Tickets are $15 for regular admission and $30 for premium admission, which

includes parking and the best seats in the house.

For more information about the Burns Park Players, visit bursparkplayers.org.

