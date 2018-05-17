Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces 2018 KidZone events

ANN ARBOR - Parents, open your calendar apps!

Ann Arbor Summer Festival has just released this year's lineup of kid-friendly fun, including live insect and animal meet-and-greets, recycled puppet making and instrument petting zoos.

Top of the Park is a free festival that runs six nights a week starting at 5 p.m. from June 8 to July 1 and features more than 175 events, including live music, film, comedy, street arts, dance, spoken word, contemporary circus and, in this case, family entertainment.

While Ann Arbor is host to kid-friendly activities throughout festival season, Top of the Park is unique in that KidZone is designed for kids.



KidZone events take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Schedule of events:

June 8 (First Friday)

Flipside Art Studio - Felted Snakes

June 9

Michigan Light Project - Explorations of Light

June 10

Ann Arbor Learning Community - Paint and Printmaking

June 12

UM Early Childhood Centers - Exploring Loose Parts

June 13

Apple Playschools - Recycled Musical Instruments

June 14

Children’s Center for Growth and Development - Garden Play Center

June 15

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra - Instrument Petting Zoo

June 16

Summers-Knoll School - Connect with Nature

June 17

Spectrum Therapy Center - Bubbles, Boats, and Buried Treasure!

June 19

Formosa Association of Student Cultural Ambassadors - Showcase of Taiwanese Culture

June 20

Vault of Midnight - Vault KidZone

June 21

Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum - Summer Science Fest

June 22

International Institute and Center for Japanese Studies - Games from Around the World

June 23

Stone School Cooperative Preschool - Make Some Music!

June 24

C.S Mott Children’s Hospital

June 26

University Center for Language and Literacy - Interactive Reading Experience

June 27

Keith Hafner’s Karate - Intro to Tae Kwon Do

June 28

UM Museum of Natural History - Insects on Parade!

June 29

Leslie Science and Nature Center - Animal Diversity

June 30

Michigan Creativity Association - Destination Imagination

July 1

Stories on the Move LLC - Upcycled Storytelling Puppets

For the most up-to-date information, visit www.a2sf.org.



About Ann Arbor Summer Festival



"The Ann Arbor Summer Festival is an exhilarating three-week celebration of performing arts, outdoor entertainment, and community spirit. Two parallel programs—one indoor and one outdoor—play at various venues and spaces across the University of Michigan campus and in downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan. Each season features a progressive mix of over 175 events showcasing local, national, and international artists and a diverse audience of more than 80,000 people.



"The indoor Mainstage series includes ticketed performances of world-class music, contemporary circus, dance, family entertainment, public radio shows, and comedy. The outdoor program, Top of the Park, is held along a beautiful campus green and offers admission-free concerts, Movies by Moonlight, open-air street spectacle, culinary treats, and unique family attractions.

The Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s admission free series located at Top of the Park runs nightly from June 8 – July 1, 2018 (dark on Mondays)."



