Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces 2018 KidZone events

ANN ARBOR - Parents, open your calendar apps!
Ann Arbor Summer Festival has just released this year's lineup of kid-friendly fun, including live insect and animal meet-and-greets, recycled puppet making and instrument petting zoos.
Top of the Park is a free festival that runs six nights a week starting at 5 p.m. from June 8 to July 1 and features more than 175 events, including live music, film, comedy, street arts, dance, spoken word, contemporary circus and, in this case, family entertainment.
While Ann Arbor is host to kid-friendly activities throughout festival season, Top of the Park is unique in that KidZone is designed for kids.
(Source: AnnArborSummerFest YouTube channel)
KidZone events take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Schedule of events:
June 8 (First Friday)
- Flipside Art Studio - Felted Snakes
June 9
- Michigan Light Project - Explorations of Light
June 10
- Ann Arbor Learning Community - Paint and Printmaking
June 12
- UM Early Childhood Centers - Exploring Loose Parts
June 13
- Apple Playschools - Recycled Musical Instruments
June 14
- Children’s Center for Growth and Development - Garden Play Center
June 15
- Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra - Instrument Petting Zoo
June 16
- Summers-Knoll School - Connect with Nature
June 17
- Spectrum Therapy Center - Bubbles, Boats, and Buried Treasure!
June 19
- Formosa Association of Student Cultural Ambassadors - Showcase of Taiwanese Culture
June 20
- Vault of Midnight - Vault KidZone
June 21
- Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum - Summer Science Fest
June 22
- International Institute and Center for Japanese Studies - Games from Around the World
June 23
- Stone School Cooperative Preschool - Make Some Music!
June 24
- C.S Mott Children’s Hospital
June 26
- University Center for Language and Literacy - Interactive Reading Experience
June 27
- Keith Hafner’s Karate - Intro to Tae Kwon Do
June 28
- UM Museum of Natural History - Insects on Parade!
June 29
- Leslie Science and Nature Center - Animal Diversity
June 30
- Michigan Creativity Association - Destination Imagination
July 1
- Stories on the Move LLC - Upcycled Storytelling Puppets
For the most up-to-date information, visit www.a2sf.org.
About Ann Arbor Summer Festival
"The Ann Arbor Summer Festival is an exhilarating three-week celebration of performing arts, outdoor entertainment, and community spirit. Two parallel programs—one indoor and one outdoor—play at various venues and spaces across the University of Michigan campus and in downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan. Each season features a progressive mix of over 175 events showcasing local, national, and international artists and a diverse audience of more than 80,000 people.
"The indoor Mainstage series includes ticketed performances of world-class music, contemporary circus, dance, family entertainment, public radio shows, and comedy. The outdoor program, Top of the Park, is held along a beautiful campus green and offers admission-free concerts, Movies by Moonlight, open-air street spectacle, culinary treats, and unique family attractions.
The Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s admission free series located at Top of the Park runs nightly from June 8 – July 1, 2018 (dark on Mondays)."
