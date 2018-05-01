Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces 2018 Top of the Park lineup

ANN ARBOR - The wait is over.

The Ann Arbor Summer Festival has announced which artists will play in its free outdoor music series at Top of the Park from June 8 to July 1.

The diverse lineup for the Rackham stage includes Latin Grammy winners, east-African retro pop giants, rap's first performing arts group, a lively New Orleans brass band and a variety of local legends.

The festival is happy to bring back Latin Night on June 16 as well as introduce Swing Night on June 12 -- participants will receive free dance instruction on both evenings. Also new this year to the O&W Acoustic Stage: Friday night jazz ensembles throughout the festival.

"With a musical lineup of over 90+ free concerts, there is something for everyone at Top of the Park." - Ann Arbor Summer Festival

Musical highlights include:



Alsarah and the Nubatones, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, The Dustbowl Revival, JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound, Frontier Ruckus, May Erlewine & The Motivations, The Gasoline Gypsies, The Black Opera, Saajtak, Stef Chura, Matt Jones and The Reconstruction, Thornetta Davis, K. Jones and the Benzie Playboys, and George Bedard & The Kingpins.



Top of the Park runs six nights a week starting at 5 p.m. Performances will take place on two stages on University of Michigan's campus:

Rackham Stage, 915 E. Washington Street

O&W Acoustic Stage in The Grove, under the Bell Tower on North Ingalls Mall



Full 2018 Top of the Park schedule:



June 8 – First Friday

5 p.m. Dani Darling

6 p.m. Jesse Kramer Trio

7 p.m. Honey Monsoon

8:30 p.m. Jamie Register and The Damn Thang

10:15 p.m. JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound



June 9 – Saturday

5 p.m. Kate Peterson

6 p.m. Misty Lyn

7 p.m. Bonny Doon

8:30 p.m. Matt Jones and the Reconstruction

10:15 p.m. Frontier Ruckus



June 10 – Sunday

5 p.m. Sami Mei

6 p.m. Diana Lawrence

7 p.m. KidsRock: Rhythm Child

8:30 p.m. Hullabaloo



June 12 – Tuesday

5 p.m. Magdalen Fossum

6 p.m. Annie & Rod Capps

7 p.m. Royal Garden Trio

8 p.m. Swing dancing lessons

8:15 p.m. Phil Ogilvie's Rhythm Kings (PORK)



June 13 – Wednesday

5 p.m. Zander Michigan

6 p.m. Almond&Olive

7 p.m. Wire in the Wood

8:30 p.m. May Erlewine & The Motivations



June 14 – Thursday

5 p.m. Jake LeMond

6 p.m. Jay Stielstra and Judy Baker

7 p.m. The Gasoline Gypsies

8:30 p.m. Jerry Mack and the Terraplanes



June 15 – Friday

5 p.m. Phillip-Michael Scales

6 p.m. The Tone Farmers

7 p.m. October Babies

8:30 p.m. Stormy Chromer

10:15 p.m. The Sun Messengers



June 16 – Saturday

5 p.m. Tom Butwin

7 p.m. Mariana Risquez

8:15 p.m. Salsa dancing lessons

8:30 p.m. Descarga Ranga

10:15 p.m. Salsa dancing lessons

10:30 p.m. Orquesta RITMO



June 17 – Sunday

5 p.m. Grace Elizabeth Lee

6 p.m. Cat Canyon

7 p.m. KidsRock: Milkshake

8:30 p.m. The Macpodz



June 19 – Tuesday

5 p.m. Mary Collins

6 p.m. Kaye Hoff

6:45 p.m. Rosewood

8:30 p.m. The Black Opera



June 20 – Wednesday

5 p.m. Escaping Pavement

6 p.m. Mike Vial

6:45 p.m. Stef Chura

8:30 p.m. Saajtak



June 21 – Thursday

5 p.m. Ann Arbor Guitar Trio

6 p.m. Abigail Stauffer

7 p.m. Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet

8:30 p.m. Alsarah and the Nubatones



June 22 – Friday

5 p.m. MYNA

6 p.m. Janelle Reichman Trio

7 p.m. Nadim Azzam

8:30 p.m. Madelyn Grant

10:15 p.m. Thornetta Davis



June 23 – Saturday

5 p.m. Elle Casazza

6 p.m. Spencer Michaud

7 p.m. The Stellars

8:30 p.m. Adam Plomaritas



June 24 – Sunday

5 p.m. Chey Halliwill

6 p.m. Shari Kane & Dave Steele

7 p.m. KidsRock: Mister G

8:15 p.m. Hoodang



June 26 – Tuesday

5 p.m. Harrington Brown

6:15 p.m. Dede and the Dream

8 p.m. Big Sam’s Funky Nation



June 27 – Wednesday

5 p.m. Jacob Warren

6 p.m. Audra Kubat

6:45 p.m. Madcat Midnight Blues Journey

8 p.m. The Dustbowl Revival



June 28 – Thursday

5 p.m. Oh Brother, Big Sister

6:15 p.m. Dave Menzo

8 p.m. The Go Rounds



June 29 – Friday

5 p.m. Rebecca Rosen

7 p.m. Sumkali

8:30 p.m. The Ragbirds

10:15 p.m. K. Jones and the Benzie Playboys



June 30 – Saturday

5 p.m. Adam Labeaux

6 p.m. Rollie Tussing

7 p.m. Lushh

8:30 p.m. Chirp

10:15 p.m. Lady Sunshine and The X Band



July 1 – Sunday

5 p.m. Amy Petty

6 p.m. Dave Boutette and Kristi Lynn Davis

7 p.m. The Boa Constrictors

8:15 p.m. George Bedard & The Kingpins



About the Ann Arbor Summer Festival



"The Ann Arbor Summer Festival is an exhilarating celebration of performing arts, outdoor entertainment, and community spirit. An annual international arts gathering in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the three-week festival offers two parallel programs—one indoor and one outdoor—at various venues and spaces across the University of Michigan campus and in downtown Ann Arbor. Each season features a progressive mix of over 175 events showcasing local, national, and international artists and a diverse audience of more than 80,000 people.



"The indoor Mainstage series includes ticketed performances of world-class music, contemporary circus, dance, family entertainment, public radio shows, and comedy. The outdoor program, Top of the Park, is held along a beautiful campus green and offers admission-free concerts, Movies by Moonlight, open-air street spectacle, culinary treats, and unique family attractions.



"The Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s admission free series located at Top of the Park runs nightly from June 8 – July 1, 2018 (dark on Mondays)."



For more information, visit the festival's website at a2sf.org.



