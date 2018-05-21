Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces 2018 wellness Retreat Series

ANN ARBOR - Get ready to stretch and unwind.

The Ann Arbor Summer Festival has announced this year's Retreat Series at Top of the Park.

Sponsored by KIND Healthy Snacks, the free outdoor classes include yoga, barre, capoeira, meditation, world dance and much more.

Organizers say that "attendees will leave feeling high-spirited and rejuvenated."

Located on the Power Center Lawn, the Retreat Series will be holding various mind-body events every evening from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., June 8 through July 1.



2018 Retreat Series schedule:



June 8 – Friday

World Dance Workout - World Dance Workout



June 9 – Saturday

AcroYoga Ann Arbor - Taking Flight with AcroYoga



June 10 – Sunday

Tiny Buddha Yoga - Vinyasa Flow



June 12 – Tuesday

IM=X Pilates - IM=X Mat Pilates



June 13 – Wednesday

The Studio Centre - Musical Theatre Jazz Dance



June 14 – Thursday

Joust Strength + Fitness - Functional Movement Class



June 15 – Friday

Libby Robinson, Ann Arbor Center for Mindfulness - Mindfulness in the Park



June 16 – Saturday

Van Robins - Capoeira



June 17 – Sunday

A2 Yoga - Hatha-Vinyasa Yoga



June 19 – Tuesday

Breathe Yoga - BUTI Yoga



June 20 – Wednesday

Pure Barre - Pure Barre Classic Class



June 21 – Thursday

Molly Indura, Be The Light - The Psyche System



June 22 – Friday

Center for Japanese Studies - Iaidō: Way of the Japanese Sword



June 23 – Saturday

Quest Martial Arts - Introduction to the Ninja Martial Arts



June 24 – Sunday

Marty Betts - Afro Vin Flow Yoga



June 26 – Tuesday

The Barre Code - TBC



June 27 – Wednesday

Bloom Wellness - Zen Moon Flow



June 28 – Thursday

Matthew Keating, ADT - Argentine Tango



June 29 – Friday

Ita Yoga Studio - Slow Vinyasa Flow



June 30 – Saturday

Sheila May - Zumba



July 1 – Sunday

aUM Yoga - Vinyasa Flow



For the most up-to-date information, visit the festival’s website at www.a2sf.org.



About Ann Arbor Summer Festival



The Ann Arbor Summer Festival is an exhilarating three-week celebration of performing arts, outdoor entertainment, and community spirit. Two parallel programs—one indoor and one outdoors—play at various venues and spaces across the University of Michigan campus and in downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan. Each season features a progressive mix of over 175 events showcasing local, national, and international artists and a diverse audience of more than 80,000 people.



The indoor Mainstage series includes ticketed performances of world-class music, contemporary circus, dance, family entertainment, public radio shows, and comedy. The outdoor program, Top of the Park, is held along a beautiful campus green and offers admission-free concerts, Movies by Moonlight, open-air street spectacle, culinary treats, and unique family attractions.

The Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s admission free series located at Top of the Park runs nightly from June 8 – July 1, 2018 (dark on Mondays).

Related reading:

Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces 2018 Top of the Park lineup

Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces 2018 Mainstage lineup

Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces 2018 KidZone events

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.