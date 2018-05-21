Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces 2018 wellness Retreat Series

ANN ARBOR - Get ready to stretch and unwind.
The Ann Arbor Summer Festival has announced this year's Retreat Series at Top of the Park.
Sponsored by KIND Healthy Snacks, the free outdoor classes include yoga, barre, capoeira, meditation, world dance and much more.
Organizers say that "attendees will leave feeling high-spirited and rejuvenated."
Located on the Power Center Lawn, the Retreat Series will be holding various mind-body events every evening from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., June 8 through July 1.
2018 Retreat Series schedule:
June 8 – Friday
World Dance Workout - World Dance Workout
June 9 – Saturday
AcroYoga Ann Arbor - Taking Flight with AcroYoga
June 10 – Sunday
Tiny Buddha Yoga - Vinyasa Flow
June 12 – Tuesday
IM=X Pilates - IM=X Mat Pilates
June 13 – Wednesday
The Studio Centre - Musical Theatre Jazz Dance
June 14 – Thursday
Joust Strength + Fitness - Functional Movement Class
June 15 – Friday
Libby Robinson, Ann Arbor Center for Mindfulness - Mindfulness in the Park
June 16 – Saturday
Van Robins - Capoeira
June 17 – Sunday
A2 Yoga - Hatha-Vinyasa Yoga
June 19 – Tuesday
Breathe Yoga - BUTI Yoga
June 20 – Wednesday
Pure Barre - Pure Barre Classic Class
June 21 – Thursday
Molly Indura, Be The Light - The Psyche System
June 22 – Friday
Center for Japanese Studies - Iaidō: Way of the Japanese Sword
June 23 – Saturday
Quest Martial Arts - Introduction to the Ninja Martial Arts
June 24 – Sunday
Marty Betts - Afro Vin Flow Yoga
June 26 – Tuesday
The Barre Code - TBC
June 27 – Wednesday
Bloom Wellness - Zen Moon Flow
June 28 – Thursday
Matthew Keating, ADT - Argentine Tango
June 29 – Friday
Ita Yoga Studio - Slow Vinyasa Flow
June 30 – Saturday
Sheila May - Zumba
July 1 – Sunday
aUM Yoga - Vinyasa Flow
For the most up-to-date information, visit the festival’s website at www.a2sf.org.
About Ann Arbor Summer Festival
The Ann Arbor Summer Festival is an exhilarating three-week celebration of performing arts, outdoor entertainment, and community spirit. Two parallel programs—one indoor and one outdoors—play at various venues and spaces across the University of Michigan campus and in downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan. Each season features a progressive mix of over 175 events showcasing local, national, and international artists and a diverse audience of more than 80,000 people.
The indoor Mainstage series includes ticketed performances of world-class music, contemporary circus, dance, family entertainment, public radio shows, and comedy. The outdoor program, Top of the Park, is held along a beautiful campus green and offers admission-free concerts, Movies by Moonlight, open-air street spectacle, culinary treats, and unique family attractions.
The Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s admission free series located at Top of the Park runs nightly from June 8 – July 1, 2018 (dark on Mondays).
