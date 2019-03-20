Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra launches its 2019 Young Artist competition

ANN ARBOR - Could you or someone you know be the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra young artist of the year?

Vocal or instrumental musicians in grades kindergarten through 12 are encouraged to enter the annual juried competition. You do not need to be an Ann Arbor resident to apply.

At the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, winners will be selected to perform solo at Hill Auditorium on Nov. 13 with the A2SO at the "Music in the Middle" youth concert.

How to apply

Applicants must submit a video/YouTube link/DVD with a piano accompaniment.

A nonrefundable application fee of $35 is payable to the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

Materials must be postmarked by May 10.

Finalists will be notified by May 17 and will be asked to audition in person on June 15 from 9 a.m. to noon with an accompanist. The A2SO can provide an accompanist for $85. At the end of the live auditions, winners will be announced.

According to A2SO, "Contestants must choose one movement from a concerto or a single movement piece from the standard literature for his or her instrument or voice type (maximum length: eight minutes, no cuts). Selection to be performed must be a work available for solo instrument and orchestra."

The winner is expected to perform the same piece he or she auditioned with in the live rounds.

For more information, visit www.a2so.com/youngartist.

