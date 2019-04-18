Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra to play free outdoor concert at Concordia University June 8

ANN ARBOR - Get your blankets and lawn chairs ready because on June 8, the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra will be performing a free 80-minute-long one-of-a-kind concert at Concordia University Ann Arbor on the banks of the Huron River.

The event is part of CUAA's Kreft Arts Program, and all are welcome.

Titled "River Sounds in the Key of A2," the program will feature guest conductor Steven Jarvi and a mix of classical scores and popular Broadway favorites like Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Phantom of the Opera" and Leonard Bernstein's "West Side Story."

"We are thrilled to partner with the A2SO for this summer concert," former Campus Chief Executive and one of the event's organizers Curt Gielow said in a statement. "Not only have they consistently gifted our community with exceptional music for the last 90 years, but now their excellent musicianship will be paired with the idyllic, riverside setting of Concordia’s campus. It’s the perfect marriage of community partners, and we’re very much looking forward to it."

The musicians will play on the school's Riverside Patio at the south end of campus. The concert will begin at 8 p.m., but guests are invited to arrive as early as 6:30 p.m. to enjoy the outdoors, food and beverage for purchase and A2SO's free Instrument Petting Zoo from 7 to 8 p.m. Snacks and drinks from home are allowed.

