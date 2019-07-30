Ann Arbor YMCA expands free community physical activity programs to Ypsilanti, Pinckney

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor YMCA is launching its Y on the FLY, a free mobile physical activity program that will reach communities in Pinckney and Ypsilanti.

Last year, the Y held programs at 36 different sites across Washtenaw and southern Livingston counties and at Camp Al-Gon-Quian in north Michigan. In all, 27,333 community members were served.

The brand-new Y on the FLY program is designed for youth ages 5 through 13. On Aug. 10, a program kick-off will be held in Pinckney from 10 a.m. to noon at the Pinckney Community Public Library.



The program will be holding weekly sessions at the following locations in Ypsilanti:

Mondays

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Fortis Academy, 875 Golfside Rd.

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m at Ypsilanti District Library, Superior Branch, 8795 MacArthur Boulevard

Tuesdays

10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Washtenaw County Playground Program, Sugarbrook Grace Fellowship Church, 1301 S. Harris Rd.

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Golfside Lake Apartments, 2345 Woodridge Way

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Evergreen Apartments, 3089 Woodland Hills Dr., Ann Arbor

Wednesdays

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Glencoe Hills Apartments, 2201 Glencoe Hills Dr., Ann Arbor

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Sauk Trail Pointe, 928 W Michigan Ave.

3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ypsilanti District Library Downtown, 229 W. Michigan Avenue

Thursdays

10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Washtenaw County Playground Program, West Willow New Covenant Church, 2345 Tyler Rd.

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Hollow Creek,118-124 S Grove St.

Fridays

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Schooner Cove Apartments, 5050 Schooner Cove Dr. Ypsilanti, MI 48197

As the sites are confirmed, a full program schedule will be posted. There will be no programming Sept. 2-6.

In partnership with the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, Detroit YMCA, Blue Water YMCA and Monroe YMCA, the Ann Arbor Y hopes to reach 10,500 youth across 87 sites in 15 communities with its new program.

The project, which will span seven counties in southeast Michigan, was developed in response to the Aspen Institute's State of Play report which listed eight strategies to keep children physically active through sport regardless of their ability level or zip code:

Asking kids what they want to play

Reintroducing free play

Encouraging sport sampling

Revitalizing in-town leagues that are less expensive and time-consuming than travel leagues

Partnering with school districts and local government

Ensuring developmentally-appropriate program for all

Providing supportive training for volunteer coaches

Emphasizing injury prevention

The program will be directed by Tess Jackson, MSW, who will supervise programming staff. Two vans equipped with sports equipment will be making site visits twice weekly to offer sports sampling, parent education and a snack.

On days when the vans are not present, sports equipment will be provided by the Y's lending library managed by the Community Foundation. Each community has this resource so that children can borrow the tools they need to be active.



"At the Y, we believe that every kid deserves to spend the summer playing, meeting new friends and making new adventures," Steve Petty, VP of Healthy Living and Social Responsibility at the Ann Arbor YMCA, said in a statement. "Every summer the Ann Arbor YMCA provides hundreds of kids with healthy, fun and educational experiences through our residential and day camp programs. Thanks to the Y on the Fly program, we will be able to bring a fun and active program to many more kids in areas where we do not have a physical building."



For more information please contact Tess Jackson at tjackson@annarborymca.org

