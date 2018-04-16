Ann Arbor YMCA to hold Spring Seedling Exchange event

ANN ARBOR - Are you a gardener and have some spare seedlings you'd like to swap for different varieties this season?

The Ann Arbor YMCA is holding a seedling swap on May 12 from 10 a.m. to noon under the building, next to its Learning Garden.

How it works:

"Anyone who would like to give a good home to some seedlings will be given two coupons to take home two plants of your choice. If you bring some seedlings to swap, you will be given an additional coupon for each donated plant. So, if you bring an eight-pack of tomatoes, you will receive 10 coupons: the two 'free' coupons, and one for each seedling you have shared." - Ann Arbor YMCA



This is just the first event of its kind this season.

Throughout the summer, the Ann Arbor Y will be hosting Crop Swaps from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on select Friday afternoons.

Dates:

July 13

Aug. 10

Sept. 14

If you have any questions, contact Tyler Sanford at tsanford@annarborymca.org or Jan Hack at jhack@annarborymca.org.

