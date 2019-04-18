Ann Arbor YMCA to host free, intergenerational LGBTQ dinner dance April 28

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor YMCA is collaborating with SAGE Metro Detroit to host an LGBTQ intergenerational dinner dance at the Y (400 W. Washington St.) on Sunday, April 28, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Members of the LGBTQ community, their families and friends are invited to the event, which is free and open to the public. Registration must be completed before April 21.

Register online at www.annarborymca.org with the keyword "dinnerdance" or by phone at 734-996-9622. Seating is limited.

DJ Kevin "K-Mass" Massey will be providing music for the evening.

The dance will be taking place in the gym, so staff ask that women not wear stiletto heels for the sake of the facility's floor.

According to the Y, "The dinner dance will be an opportunity for members of the LGBTQ community of all ages to relax, enjoy each other’s company and learn from one another in a safe and inclusive setting."

YMCA of the USA has named the Ann Arbor Y an LGBTQ Championing YMCA for its inclusive work in the LGBTQ community.

About the Ann Arbor YMCA

The Ann Arbor YMCA is made up of people from every walk of life, working side by side to strengthen communities. Together we strive to ensure that everyone, regardless of age, race, gender, gender identity, gender expression, income, faith, sexual orientation, or cultural background has the opportunity to live life to its fullest.

About SAGE Metro Detroit

SAGE Metro Detroit was established in 2015. Its roots grew from the LGBT Older Adult Coalition, which was founded in 2010 and transformed into the SAGE Metro Detroit affiliate upon creation. The mission of SAGE Metro Detroit is to build awareness and promote change so that LGBT older adults may age with dignity and authenticity.

