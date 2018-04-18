Ann Arbor YMCA to host 'Healthy Kids Day' May 19

ANN ARBOR - In an effort to inspire kids to be more active, the Ann Arbor YMCA is holding "Healthy Kids Day" on Saturday, May 19 at YMCA Camp Birkett at 9141 Dexter Townhall Road in Pinckney, Michigan.

As part of a national initiative, "Healthy Kids Day" will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a range of activities, from arts and crafts, canoeing and healthy cooking demonstrations to games aimed at educating families on how to promote and practice healthy habits at home during the summer months.

The event will be celebrated across the country at over 1,500 Y locations with more than 1.2 million participants anticipated.

Research has shown that kids gain weight twice as fast during the summer months than during the school year.

"When a child is healthy, happy, and supported they can make great things happen," youth community program director Colette Hemker said in a press release. "We believe in the potential of all children, and we strive to help kids find that potential within themselves. A child’s development is never on vacation and Healthy Kids Day is a great opportunity to educate families and motivate kids to stay active in spirit, mind and body throughout the summer."



About the Y

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the U.S., 2,700 Ys engage 22 million men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.

