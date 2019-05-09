Ann Arbor YMCA to offer free summer water safety classes in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti

Children learn how to swim at a free YMCA Safety Around Water class at Glencoe Hills on July 17, 2018. (Courtesy: Ann Arbor YMCA)

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor YMCA will be offering its free annual Safety Around Water classes in locations around Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti this summer to teach children and families how to be safer when visiting the pool, beach, water park or while boating.

The Ann Arbor classes are designed for children aged 6 months to 12 years and will be held at the Y at 400 West Washington Street from June 17 through 21.

Children younger than 3 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

In July and August, classes for children aged 5 to 12 years will be held at six McKinley properties:

July 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18 and 19.

Glencoe Hills , 2201 Glencoe Hills Dr., Ann Arbor: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

, 2201 Glencoe Hills Dr., Ann Arbor: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Evergreen, 3089 Woodland Hills Dr., Ann Arbor: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

July 23, 24, 25, 26, 30, 31 and Aug. 1, 2

Golfside Lake , 2345 Woodridge Way, Ypsilanti: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

, 2345 Woodridge Way, Ypsilanti: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Park Place 1980 Pauline Blvd, Ann Arbor: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16

Roundtree 2835 Roundtree Blvd, Ypsilanti: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

2835 Roundtree Blvd, Ypsilanti: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Schooner Cove 5050 Schooner Cove Blvd, Ypsilanti: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

According to a press release, "Kids from low income households have accidental drowning rates three times higher than that of their higher-income peers. In many of these families, the parents also do not know how to swim. In this case, they are often reluctant to let their kids play in or around a pool, even though it is in their own backyard.

"The Safety Around Water program provides information and teaching skills for the parents as well so that the whole family can begin to feel comfortable and at ease with this essential life skill."

Last year, the Y taught 659 children and their families to be safe around water through this program.

Registration is open for all water safety classes at www.annarborymca.org with the keyword: SAW.

