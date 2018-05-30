Ann Arbor's African American Downtown Festival returns Saturday

ANN ARBOR - If you don't have plans yet for Saturday, now you do.

The 23rd annual African American Downtown Festival is coming back to the corner of North 4th Avenue and East Ann Street from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for one of the best street parties of the year.

Originally founded by Lucille Hall Porter, the festival began as a way to honor and remember the contributions of business leaders and the African American community's vibrant history in Ann Arbor's Historic Black Business District, now known as the Old Fourth Ward and Kerrytown.



(Credit: African American Downtown Festival)



(Credit: African American Downtown Festival)



(Credit: African American Downtown Festival)



(Credit: African American Downtown Festival)

A leader in the community, Porter founded and served as director of the Community Leaning Post, a nonprofit organization that helped underserved families and youth.

Each year, the event is catered to all ages. Organized by the Ann Arbor Cultural and Community Events Coalition, the festival will feature vendors selling delicious food and drink, jewelry, clothing, books, beauty products and handmade art.

Live band performances including pop, dance and jazz and mascot characters will keep the energy up.

This is one festival not to miss!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.