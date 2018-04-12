Community Music School of Ann Arbor to put on English tea benefit, concert

ANN ARBOR - The Community Music School of Ann Arbor is presenting an evening of music and proper English tea on Saturday, April 28, to celebrate its newest initiative, "The Bridge Project."

The event will be held in the Parish Hall of the St. Andrews Cathedral at 306 Division St.

The collaborative concert is titled "Strung Together In Hope," and features the School's Brandenburg Project, the Ann Arbor Camerata and several young musicians from across the region.



"This concert is inspired by Thomas Tallis’ magnum opus Spem in alium, a 40-part renaissance motet centered around the theme of 'hope.' Both young and seasoned community musicians will converge to present this rare instrumental presentation of Tallis’ work, as well as original works from Bach, Vivaldi and Afro-British composer Samuel Coleridge Taylor."

Ahead of the performance, a proper British tea will be held with classic fare such as quiches, scones, tea sandwiches and various delicacies.

The school's youth ensembles will be performing throughout the event and Oliver Ragsdale Jr. -- president of Detroit's Carr Center and a local champion of regional arts -- will deliver a keynote address.

Ticket information

Tax-deductible tickets to both the English tea and the concert are $124 per person

VIP seating is available at $150

Tickets for the concert only are $20 ($10 for children, students and seniors)

To purchase tickets for the tea reception and concert, click here.

To purchase tickets for the concert only, click here.





Attending the English tea will be Phyllis Fellin, who, along with her husband Phil, are benefactors of the School's Bridge Project.

According to a press release:

"The Fellin Family has worked closely with the School to help shape the project and ensure that it meets the family’s aim of providing greater educational opportunities to a diverse community of kids that need it most."



About Community Music School of Ann Arbor



The Community Music School of Ann Arbor was founded as the Ann Arbor School for the Performing Arts 26 years ago by five area musicians. We opened our doors to students seeking a new and unique musical education experience, and we continue to offer that same experience today, to music students of all ages.



The School’s unique learning model ensures that our students learn much more than music. Centered around inquiry-based collaborative learning and with mentoring from a staff of professional instructors, our students lead themselves to learn, compose, rehearse and perform music that results in a total learning experience. In other words, we learn to Play Well With Others! All music students are welcome, with auditions designed to determine competency and a learning path for each student.



Thousands of Ann Arbor area students have benefited from the unique musical learning that the Community Music School provides – many of whom might not have otherwise been able to afford such a learning experience. 25 percent of our students receive financial assistance to attend the School.

About The Bridge Project



Just entering its launch phase, The Bridge Project will support at-risk youth throughout the critical years that bridge childhood to adulthood, using the transformative power of music. Included in this initiative are private instruction and participation in youth-led ensembles and music camps, rehearsals and public performance.



The project’s founding donation was provided by the Fellin Family. Through The Bridge Project, Phyllis and Phil Fellin are combining their love for music with their desire to offer opportunity to disadvantaged young people in the belief music can enhance success in every aspect of life.

To learn more about Community Music School of Ann Arbor, visit its website.

