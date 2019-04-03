Ann Arbor's Food Gatherers to hold inaugural State of Our Plate event April 24

The food pantry at the Food Gatherers headquarters where representatives of local nonprofits regularly 'shop' for their clients (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - Food Gatherers is hosting a facilitated communitywide discussion called The State of Our Plate: Gathering Momentum in the Fight Against Hunger at Washtenaw Community College on April 24.

The first event of its kind, The State of Our Plate is aimed at celebrating 30 years of operation as a food rescue program and to hear insights from local and national policymakers about the status of hunger in Washtenaw County, where one in seven people are food insecure.

The participatory event begins at 11 a.m. in the Morris Lawrence Building, and includes a luncheon, various speakers and breakout sessions facilitated by experts.

Here's the full schedule of events:

10:45 a.m. - Registration

11:15 a.m. - Luncheon with program featuring Sen. Debbie Stabenow (invited)

12:30 p.m. - Panel discussion on policy and systems change opportunities in hunger and health featuring Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, MDHHS director Robert Gordon and Michigan Medicine Community Health Services director Alfreda Rooks

1 p.m. - Breakout sessions facilitated by subject matter experts

1:40 p.m. - Reconvene to share key insights and next steps

2 p.m. - Adjourn

Topics of the facilitated tabletop discussions will include:

Hunger 101

Food insecurity on college campuses

Using data to inform policy

Engaging and empowering neighbors experiencing food insecurity

Partnering with health care providers

Race and equity in food security work

K-12 schools as leaders in food security

Local food and food insecurity

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased at www.foodgatherers.org/soop. Tickets purchased using a credit card will incur a $2 service fee per ticket. Space is limited.



For more information about Food Gatherers, visit www.foodgatherers.org.

