Ann Arbor's German Park to kick off its first summer picnic of season Saturday

Visitors eat and drink in German Park's outdoor beer garden on Aug. 26, 2017. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - Grab your dirndl or your lederhosen -- or just come as you are -- and get ready Saturday for another season at German Park on Ann Arbor's north side.

Established in 1938, the park has been holding picnics with fun for the whole family for decades. Known for its German hospitality, expect an afternoon/evening of buckets -- yes, buckets -- of German and American beers, traditional German fare like bratwurst and spatzen, live music and dancing.

Visitors eat and drink at a German Park picnic on Aug. 26, 2017. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Saturday's musical act is Jay Fox and the Bavarian Showtime Band.

Picnics take place on the last Saturdays of June, July and August, so if you can't make it this weekend, you can plan on a later date.

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

A bucket of beer at German Park on Aug. 26, 2017. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

How it works

Hours: Gates open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The park closes at 11 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person; kids age 12 and under are free.

Active military personnel enter free with valid ID.

Those under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

All food and beverages must be purchased with tickets for sale at the Ticket House ($1 each). The event is cash only.

Leftover tickets may be refunded by 10:30 p.m.

Need directions? Here's how to get to German Park and how to park (it gets crowded).

Visitors wait in line as German Park opens on Aug. 26, 2017. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Tip: According to German Park, thousands of visitors attend any given picnic. Arrive as close to 4 p.m. as possible. Lines are common (about a 20-minute wait on average), so arrive early to beat the rush.

German Park also has a designated driver program. Learn more here.

For more information, visit www.germanpark.org.

