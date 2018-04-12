Ann Arbor's Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley hosting Bid to Build auction May 19

Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley, now in its 29th year of helping families across Washtenaw County, is holding its Bid to Build: Annual Auction & Celebration on Saturday, May 19.

The event will take place at University of Michigan's North Campus Research Complex from 6 to 9 p.m.

The fundraiser will "support the organization’s work of renovating and building homes for future Habitat homebuyers and providing financial education and home improvement programs for individuals and families in Washtenaw County."

"Our Bid to Build Auction directly impacts our ability to provide affordable homeownership in Washtenaw County," Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley Executive Director Sarah Stanton said in a press release. "We are beyond grateful for the community’s continued support of this event."



(Courtesy: Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley)

The evening will feature an exciting live auction and hundreds of silent auction items from local businesses. A three-night-stay in Vegas for two, a Zingerman's Roadhouse dinner for twenty and 30 hours of professional painting are just a few items that will be up for auction.

Guests will enjoy a strolling dinner paired with wine and beer.

All About Ann Arbor's Meredith Bruckner will emcee the event, which will feature live music from the QB Trio.

Ticket pricing:

$75 per person

$150 for a couple

$400 for a table of 6

$750 for two tables of 6

For more information, including how to buy tickets and a list of silent and live auction items, visit www.h4h.org/bidtobuild or email kchubb@h4h.org.

About Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley



Established in 1989, Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley has built or renovated over 200 homes in Washtenaw County. Habitat homeowners qualify for an affordable mortgage from Habitat, make a $1,000 down payment, and put in at least 250 hours (per adult household member) of “sweat equity” building their home. Habitat has expanded to provide home improvement projects to low-income families in neighborhoods we already target, providing over 500 such projects since 2011. For more information, visit www.h4h.org.



