Ann Arbor's Kickshaw Theatre to stage two full productions for its fourth season

ANN ARBOR - Founded in 2015, Kickshaw Theatre is a pop-up professional theater that has become known for uncommon stories and its stylistic and daring approach. The plays performed represent humanity in all its complexity and multitudes, seeking out stories that increase empathy, artistic literacy, intellectual stimulation and a sense of social connection. Need proof? The theater's 2018-2019 season sets the template for what's to come with two full productions -- "Milvotchkee, Visconsin" and "The Ding Dongs (or What Is the Penalty in Portugal?)" -- for its fourth season.

At Kickshaw, we dig deep, turn over every rock to find the freshest, most original voices in the American Theatre today,” said artistic director Lynn Lammers. “These plays are bold and surprising and absolutely beg to be experienced live.”

"Milvotchkee, Visconsin" by Laura Jacqmin will run Sept. 13 through Oct. 7 at Interfaith Center for Spiritual Growth.

"Milvotchkee, Visconsin" is the surreal and eye-opening story of Molly, a woman living with a hole in her head. Molly’s lifetime of memories are falling right out of her head, and fast. Her surroundings become unfamiliar and distorted as she comes to grips with the challenges of her disease. Working with healthcare professionals she doesn’t always understand and a family that doesn’t always understand her, can she find a way to carry on with dignity and peace?

"The Ding Dongs (or What Is the Penalty in Portugal?)" by Brenda Withers will run March 28 through April 14, 2019, at trustArt Studios on Ann Arbor's west side.

When Joe and Natalie, a sweet-faced couple, show up on a suburban doorstep, the tight-lipped homeowner, Redelmo, finds their story suspicious: the house, they claim, was Joe’s childhood home and they’ve driven all this way in hopes of getting a quick peek around. As a cat-and-mouse game steadily unfolds between a bewildered homeowner and two uninvited visitors, the mood of unease escalates into something like terror.

Ticket Information

Each production begins with a pay-what-you-can preview on Thursday, followed by a regular preview on Friday and press opening on Saturday. Regular performances are 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $10 for students.

Kickshaw donors can purchase tickets one week in advance of general ticket sales, which begin approximately one month before each show opens. Tickets will be available for purchase online at kickshawtheatre.org, by phone through Showclix at 888-718-4253, and at the door with cash or credit card.

