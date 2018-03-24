Events

Ann Arbor's March for Our Lives is Saturday at 11 a.m.

By Dustin Block

Huron High School students walked out of class on March 14, 2018 to protest guns. Photos/Sami Ruud for All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor's March for Our Lives will take place today at 11 a.m. at Pioneer High School, 601 W. Stadium Blvd. 

Here's a tweet from organizers about today's march:

The event is one of hundreds taking place Saturday across the country, including a national rally led by the Parkland, Fla. students in Washington D.C. Here's how Ann Arbor organizers describe today's event: 

On March 24th, students, parents, teachers, and anyone who wants to lend their voice and support will be peacefully protesting nationwide. We’re doing this for the lives lost in Parkland. Las Vegas. Orlando. San Bernardino. Newtown. The list goes on, and on. We’re marching in hopes this won’t keep happening, #NeverAgain. We’re marching for common sense gun control. We’re Marching For Our Lives.

Here's a list of March for Our Lives events in Metro Detroit. 

Ann Arborites are already taking to social media to support Saturday's event:

 

 

Here's a look at what to expect today:

 

 

And for anyone going, some logistical advice:

