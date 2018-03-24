Ann Arbor's March for Our Lives is Saturday at 11 a.m.

Huron High School students walked out of class on March 14, 2018 to protest guns. Photos/Sami Ruud for All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor's March for Our Lives will take place today at 11 a.m. at Pioneer High School, 601 W. Stadium Blvd.

Here's a tweet from organizers about today's march:

TOMORROW!! It's time to use our voices and show our commitment to change our nation. See you there. https://t.co/AXjErz4BaR — March for Our Lives Ann Arbor (@annarbormarch) March 24, 2018

The event is one of hundreds taking place Saturday across the country, including a national rally led by the Parkland, Fla. students in Washington D.C. Here's how Ann Arbor organizers describe today's event:

On March 24th, students, parents, teachers, and anyone who wants to lend their voice and support will be peacefully protesting nationwide. We’re doing this for the lives lost in Parkland. Las Vegas. Orlando. San Bernardino. Newtown. The list goes on, and on. We’re marching in hopes this won’t keep happening, #NeverAgain. We’re marching for common sense gun control. We’re Marching For Our Lives.

Here's a list of March for Our Lives events in Metro Detroit.

Ann Arborites are already taking to social media to support Saturday's event:

Going to a march in Ann Arbor. I am taking my mother @angrygrandma43 to her first protest march! — Sharon Rouse (@Sharlita62) March 24, 2018

Here's a look at what to expect today:

Join us tomorrow as we #MarchForOurLives in Ann Arbor! I have the honor of addressing the marchers and I encourage you to find your march at https://t.co/XhgyvzXrw3! #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/skixv5Gkpu — Morgan Showen (@MorganShowen) March 24, 2018

And for anyone going, some logistical advice:

Please enter the rally point off of Pioneer High School Road tomorrow to make traffic flow easier. Thanks!! — March for Our Lives Ann Arbor (@annarbormarch) March 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.