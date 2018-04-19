Ann Arbor's Pioneer High School prepares for annual senior night

Students walk the halls of the Pioneer "cruise ship" at the annual Senior Bon Voyage Party (Courtesy: Pioneer High School)

ANN ARBOR - Pioneer High School's All-Night Senior Bon Voyage Party has been an annual tradition for over 20 years.

After a student was killed in an alcohol-related car accident on graduation night in 1994, the school decided to host an all-night event for seniors to celebrate the end of the year safely.

This year's party will take place from 10:30 p.m. June 7 until 4 a.m. June 8.

Tickets are $50 per person through June 1, when prices will change to $60.

Registration forms are available for students to pick up at the school office or online.

With the help of parent volunteers, the school's interior is transformed into a cruise ship scene, featuring music, refreshments, casino games, spa treatments and movies.

More than 300 seniors attend the alcohol-free, drug-free lock-in each year.

"Students love this annual tradition," Anne Steinhauer, a member of Pioneer's Parent Teacher Student Organization, said in a press release. "Pioneer alumni have described it as one of the best nights of their lives."

To help sponsor the event through a financial contribution or gift card donation for student prizes, contact Anne Steinhauer via email.

For more information, check out the event's website.

