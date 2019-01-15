Ann Arbor's Skyline High School Theatre to present annual musical 'Get Hype' Jan. 25

Skyline Theatre students are preparing songs, dances, and scenes for Get Hype: An Evening With Skyline Theatre (Photo: Lisa Gavan)

ANN ARBOR - Get ready for an energetic evening of entertainment with the fourth annual "Get Hype: An Evening with Skyline Theatre" on Jan. 25.

The performance will take place at Skyline High School's auditorium at 7:30 p.m. and will feature songs and scenes from famed stage shows.

Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults.

"We have 40 students performing throughout the night, and each of them get at least a moment in the spotlight," "Get Hype" director Brodie H. Brockie said in a statement. "We have so much talent at Skyline, and this format gives everyone a chance to shine."

The event is a fundraiser for the Skyline Friends of the Arts. Past funds raised during "Get Hype" have funded a day trip to a workshop at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival and helped pay for student participation fees.

"This show has grown tremendously from the first production. We had about 20 students that first year and have more than doubled the number of participants," Brockie said in a statement. "We have so many talented student(s) and this is a wonderful showcase for their various abilities. We’ve got singing, dancing, dramatic acting, comedy, stage combat, instrumentation, beatboxing, puppeteering, and more!"

The audience can expect to hear songs from time-tested classics and modern hits like:

"Cabaret"

"My Fair Lady"

"West Side Story"

"Hamilton"

"Avenue Q"

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder"

The producer of the show is Skyline Theatre troupe's leader Anne-Marie Roberts, and the musical director is Daniel Kennedy.

The cast for "Get Hype" includes: Alex Tistle, Evie Glaves, Elena Schroeder, Emma Throm, Beatrix Dergis, Ally Lawson, Thor Clarke, Jake Tabatowski-Bush, Ben Bower, Marcellin Barbeau, J Barbeau, Isabella Preissle, Kateryna Khalip, Sophie Reznick, Camille Schuster, Mallory Beatty, Lily Ohye, Luka Scholz, Sarah Wajdi, Claire deVries, Nate Frison, Jameson Fitzsimmons, Jay Douglas, Savanna Cowley, Jalen Steudle, Laila Krugman, Radha Selassie, Alice Keeling, Allison Greenfield, Lily Nordenbrock, Claire Nicholas, Lucy Scherz, Noah Spranger, Anneka Billick, McKinna Williams, Alex Cantu and Olivia Miner.

