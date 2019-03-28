Ann Arbor's Theatre NOVA presents 'Mazel Tov, John Lennon' through April 14

Phil Powers as Leon Wildes and Forrest Hejkal as John Lennon in "Mazel Tov, John Lennon" by David Wells at Theatre NOVA (Photo: Golden Record Media Company)

ANN ARBOR - The world premiere of "Mazel Tov, John Lennon" by David Wells is currently running at Theatre NOVA, located at 410 W. Huron St., through April 14.

Set in January 1972, when Vietnam war protests were raging, the play has Lennon, a newly independent ex-Beatle, visiting leading U.S. immigration lawyer Leon Wildes. The super laid-back musician and the straight-laced Wildes join forces to navigate Lennon's turbulent immigration case and strike up an "unlikely and comical kinship," according to Theatre NOVA.

Based on the true story of the near deportation of John Lennon by the Nixon administration, the play shows how the two men gain a greater understanding of patriotism, personal values and friendship.

Cast

Leon Wildes – Phil Powers

John Lennon – Forrest Hejkal

Production Team

Director: Carla Milarch

Set design: Forrest Hejkal

Lighting design: Daniel C. Walker

Costume design: Haley Cook

Sound design: Diane Hill

Stage management: Alona Shewach

Performances run Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $22. Pay-what-you-can tickets are also available for those who need them, since Theatre NOVA is committed to being an accessible performance space. Free parking is available for patrons.

To purchase tickets, visit TheatreNOVA.org or call 734-635-8450 Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are also available at the box office one hour prior to showtime.

About Theatre NOVA

Theatre NOVA is Ann Arbor’s resident professional theatre company. Its mission is to raise awareness of the value and excitement of new plays and playwrights and provide resources for playwrights to develop their craft by importing, exporting and developing new work.

