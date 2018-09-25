Ann Arbor's Thrive Counseling to hold child development panel Wednesday

ANN ARBOR - How do we talk to our kids about tough issues?

This is what a group of expert panelists will try to answer at a public event Wednesday at Liberty School in Saline, Michigan from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free child care will be offered during the event.

Thrive Counseling, the clinical and behavioral social enterprise of Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County, brings affordable and accessible care to the local community.

Wednesday's event was spurred from an initiative Thrive put together in May called the Family Emotional Plan.

"Families have plans for when there are real fires -- but what about when things get emotionally heated?" JSF's director of business development, Joanne Jarvi, wrote A4 via email. "The question arose, even if we have a plan for how to handle emergencies or blow-ups, how do we talk to our kids about the tough stuff of today?

"We reached out to Ann Arbor Family magazine and the Ann Arbor Mama’s Facebook group to figure out how to go about answering this question."

Through engagement with these groups, JSF found the following panelists:

Cynthia Ewell Foster, Ph. D. , director of the University Center for the Child and Family and a University of Michigan professor focused on depression and suicide in youth and children.

, director of the University Center for the Child and Family and a University of Michigan professor focused on depression and suicide in youth and children. Kristen Harrison, Ph.D. , University of Michigan professor and media psychologist who studies mass media effects on children and adolescents.

, University of Michigan professor and media psychologist who studies mass media effects on children and adolescents. Dr. Sonya Lewis , Physicians For Prevention of Gun Violence.

, Physicians For Prevention of Gun Violence. Amy Stern, LMSW , University of Michigan professor focused on child development and trauma.

, University of Michigan professor focused on child development and trauma. Brianne Twombly, LMSW, manager of trauma informed care at Starfish Family Services.

Topics will include:

A snapshot of human brain development.

What parents can do emotionally and behaviorally to support brain development.

What brain development tells us about how to best talk to our kids about important/difficult topics.

A child's developmental stage influences what sorts of things will frighten them

Preoperational children (under 7): scared by things that look threatening, even if benign (e.g., clowns).

threatening, even if benign (e.g., clowns). Concrete operational and older children: scared by things that are threatening, even if they they look benign (e.g., mushroom cloud).

threatening, even if they they look benign (e.g., mushroom cloud). Coping strategies: preoperational children need sensory diversion (behavioral), whereas concrete operational can begin to reassure themselves (cognitive).

Things that can backfire: probability statements (e.g., "most snakes aren't poisonous").

Play dates and guns.

To register for the event, click here.



About Thrive Counseling

As the clinical counseling practice of a venerable Washtenaw Community 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Thrive is committed to providing affordable, accessible, holistically oriented and culturally sensitive care to all our clients, whatever their identification, affiliation, lifestyle, background, orientation or gender expression. Thrive is dedicated to helping individuals and families of South East Michigan cope, survive and thrive in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit thrivecounselinga2.com.

