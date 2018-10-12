Ann Arbor's Young People's Theater presents 'The Addams Family' Nov. 15-18

ANN ARBOR - Get ready for some spooky fun this November with the Young People's Theater's newest production The Addams Family.

The company will be presenting the musical comedy Nov. 15-18 at University of Michigan's Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre.

See a grown-up Wednesday Addams fall in love with a boy from Ohio, who's not what he appears to be. It all goes down during dinner one fateful night when the Addams clan hosts her new "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

Credit: Young People's Theater

Performance times:

Nov. 15, 2018, 7 p.m.

Nov. 16, 2018, 7 p.m.

Nov. 17, 2018, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Nov. 18, 2018, 2 p.m.

Director: Caroline Huntoon

Music Direction: Eddie VanRiper

Choreographer: Erika Jost

Tickets:

Adult: $15

Children and seniors: $10

*Tickets need to be purchased for children of all ages

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Oct. 15 through the Michigan Union Ticket Office.

About Young People's Theater

YPT nurtures the intellectual, artistic, and personal development of young people, helping them find their "inner light"' of self-confidence, sensitivity, creativity, and leadership. YPT thrives as a completely volunteer-run organization partnering with individual donors and corporate sponsors to be "world class," offering professional theater experiences, training, and educational opportunities for young people pre-school through high school.

