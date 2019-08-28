Annual Monarch Migration Festival coming Sept. 8 to Ann Arbor's Gallup Park

ANN ARBOR - Get ready to celebrate and learn about the annual journey monarch butterflies take each year at the Leslie Science and Nature Center's family-friendly 2019 Annual Monarch Migration Festival at Gallup Park.

On Sept. 8 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., enjoy meeting local experts and vendors that help contribute to butterfly conservation efforts. Each year, waves of monarchs migrate across diverse United States terrain to Mexico, where their wintering grounds are located.

A series of butterfly-related activities -- including face painting -- will be stationed adjacent to the Elizabeth R. Dean Grove & Butterfly and Hummingbird Garden.

Admission is $5 per person, and registration for the event is required by Sept. 6.

To register for the event, click here.

Gallup Park is located at 3000 Fuller Road.

