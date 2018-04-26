Arbor Brewing Co. to plant trees at Leslie Science and Nature Center to mark Arbor Day

Friday is Arbor Day, and at 2 p.m., Arbor Brewing Company will partner with the city of Ann Arbor's Adopt-a-Park and Give 364 programs to plant two Bartlett pear trees on the grounds of the Leslie Science and Nature Center at 1831 Traver Road.

Arbor Brewing Co. has purchased one of the trees to be planted.

Members of the University of Michigan's School for Environment and Sustainability program and Eastern Michigan University's Environmental Science and Society Interdisciplinary Program will assist in the planting.

The Leslie Science and Nature Center will use the pear trees as teaching tools for students, and Arbor Brewing Co. hopes to host future Arbor Day events at and around the site.

About Arbor Brewing Company

Arbor Brewing Company is a 22-year-old Michigan Craft beer brand based out of Ypsilanti, Michigan. Arbor Brewing Company currently has two locations, the original Brewpub in Ann Arbor and the production brewery in Ypsilanti. Arbor Brewing Company distributes beer across the state of Michigan and part of Northern Ohio.

