Arbor Brewing Company presents its 23-Year Anniversary Party on Saturday

ANN ARBOR - You can never truly go wrong with brewery options in Ann Arbor. Whatever your preference, you're sure to find a place that matches your taste in beer, atmosphere and perhaps equally as important: food. I've been writing about Ann Arbor for a while now, and I've been coming in and out of the city for years. My go-to evening plans generally include purchasing books at Literati and then walking a few doors down to Arbor Brewing Company (ABC) for some delicious food and great beer with friends. There's not really a bad area to visit in Ann Arbor, as we all know, but Washington and Main (and the surrounding streets) rank pretty high on my list of downtown hangouts.

Imagine my surprise and delight when I learned that ABC will be celebrating 23 years of beers in Ann Arbor with an anniversary party on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. that will not only feature their amazing beer and food, but two bands, ZZvava and Ann Arbor's own, Chirp. As an added bonus, Jay Frydenlund, one of Chirp's members, will celebrate turning 27 as well.

There will be no cover for the event, and the whole party goes from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. ZZvava will perform from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Chirp will play from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ABC wants guests to know that it will be a great day to celebrate Michigan beer and life in general. They hope to see everyone there.

Check out more Ann Arbor events on the A4 Community Calendar

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.